Hurricane Ian did not treat boats kindly .

From the smallest to the largest, they were tossed about like toys. Thrown into docks. Flipped on land. Piled onto one another.

Drone video shows just how a Fort Myers-area marina fared after the monster Cat 4 cane, which tore through Southwest Florida Wednesday.

