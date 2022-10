Residents check on one another in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Anne Bink, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s assistant administrator for response and recovery, and other federal authorities will provide an update to the public on the status and progress on efforts to recover from Hurricane Ian.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

