Marquette, MI

WLUC

Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday. It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette church holds Blessing of the Pets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pets in Marquette were blessed ahead of Tuesday’s celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Cats, dogs and bunnies lined up outside St. Michael Catholic Church Monday afternoon. Right before the Blessing of the Pets, attendees gathered to sing “All Creatures of Our...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Art contest opens for UP high schoolers

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation and Great Lakes Recovery are partnering for an art and word contest. It’s for any high schooler in the U.P. and the theme is mental health awareness. They can submit a visual art piece or something that’s written word....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MDHHS offers ‘Test to Treat’ program at Westwood Mall

LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. Test to Treat sites allows individuals to access testing, a health assessment and medication prescriptions all in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Board approves additional childcare funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday. The board discussed a block grant for Donkers, ARPA funds for Room at the Inn and childcare funding. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
ISHPEMING, MI

