Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday. It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.
Lake Superior Performance Rally tears through Upper Michigan Oct. 14 & 15
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Lake Superior Performance Rally, presented by Travel Marquette, is rolling onto the racing stages on Friday, Oct. 14 and 15. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association series and will host some of the biggest names in the sport. That...
NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s 6th grade class donates over 300 potatoes to local food Bank
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, middle school students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy bagged pounds of potatoes. The potatoes are the last of the vegetables to come from the garden they planted last year. “We went out and we harvested the potatoes,” said Alex Gencheff, FMCA Middle School Science...
Marquette church holds Blessing of the Pets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pets in Marquette were blessed ahead of Tuesday’s celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Cats, dogs and bunnies lined up outside St. Michael Catholic Church Monday afternoon. Right before the Blessing of the Pets, attendees gathered to sing “All Creatures of Our...
Art contest opens for UP high schoolers
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation and Great Lakes Recovery are partnering for an art and word contest. It’s for any high schooler in the U.P. and the theme is mental health awareness. They can submit a visual art piece or something that’s written word....
MDHHS offers ‘Test to Treat’ program at Westwood Mall
LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services. Test to Treat sites allows individuals to access testing, a health assessment and medication prescriptions all in...
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
Marquette County Board approves additional childcare funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday. The board discussed a block grant for Donkers, ARPA funds for Room at the Inn and childcare funding. When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find...
Over-the-counter hearing aids to become available mid-October
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who have struggled to get hearing aids, may now have an easier time accessing them. Those who have a mild or moderate perceived hearing loss may now be able to receive hearing assistance at local stores like Walgreens.
The Art Drop Shop to host a drink and draw event this Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can drop into the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall for a ‘drink and draw’ event this Wednesday. The Art Drop Shop & Studio welcomes anyone aged 21+ for a free night of art creation and socialization from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.
NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour. Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions. Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual...
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
10-3-22: Michigan Tech Hockey, Iron Mountain Class of 2000 state championship football reunion, Top Plays from Week 6 of High School Football
Vanderbeck’s game-winner in OT lifted NMU past Bowling Green. NMU hockey begins the season with a conference loss at home. Big Conference changes for High School Football to come in the 2023 season. The Great Northern U.P. conference will dissolve and teams have made the jump to other conferences.
