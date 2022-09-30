Red Cross Day of Giving: Here's how you can help Hurricane Ian victims

Day of Giving with the Red Cross 03:03

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The need in Florida is still great, so CBS 2 has teamed up with the Red Cross for a Day of Giving.

Brian McDaniel of the American Red Cross joined Ryan Baker to discuss the Hurricane Ian recover efforts in Florida. His goal is to bring food to those impacted.

"Many people may not have had a hot meal for days," McDaniel said. "It's an incredible way to connect to the mission of helping people in their most vulnerable moment."

To help, you can text "IAN" to 90999 for a $10 donation. You can also go to CBSNews.com/RedCross .