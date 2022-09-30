ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
MANHATTAN, KS
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a child -- were transported to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st. Police at the scene said a Hyundai Elantra...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police make arrest in hit-and-run that injured Kan. man

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
NORTONVILLE, KS
JC Post

Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

