FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Topeka Police surround home in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several TPD units are surrounding a home in the 600 block of NW Grant on Tuesday night. Topeka Police told 13NEWS a suspect barricaded themselves inside after officers responded to a domestic incident within the last couple of hours. TPD believes a suspect is alone in...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Alleged police eluder charged with attempted murder in Lawrence
Steven Carl Drake II, 47, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder related to a September shooting.
Kansas felon caught with meth during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S. 3rd Street and Fort Riley Boulevard for a traffic violation, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Deadly police shooting in Lawrence neighborhood panics residents
Residents near 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence had a scary ending to their weekend after a deadly police shooting.
WIBW
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
KCMO man charged with shooting cousin to death last week
A 26-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, Michael Young, has been charged with second-degree homicide in the shooting death of his cousin, Antwon Jones, last week.
KMBC.com
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
KBI identifies man allegedly killed by police after pointing weapon at officers
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed by Lawrence, Kansas, police after allegedly pointing a handgun at officers Sunday evening.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
KCK man charged in deadly shooting at Kansas City apartment
Jackson County prosecutors charged Michael L. Young, 26, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Kansas City highway reopens after police chase, crash
A suspected carjacker is in custody after allegedly causing a crash that closed a section of southbound 71 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Change of venue for 3rd trial of Kan. woman for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA — Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios agreed to lower Dana Chandler’s bond and change the venue for a new trial in her 20-year-old double murder case. Last month’s trial ended in a hung jury, with the 12 members unable to agree on whether Chandler killed her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, in 2002.
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
Police arrest suspect in Kansas apartment complex murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a third homicide in Topeka this week have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers...
WIBW
Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a child -- were transported to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st. Police at the scene said a Hyundai Elantra...
Police make arrest in hit-and-run that injured Kan. man
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
