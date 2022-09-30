ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Ohio’s governor, senate races heat up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Five weeks out from Election Day, the campaigns are in high gear. The polls look grim for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, but she says don’t count her out because Gov. Mike DeWine will pay for his extremism at the polls. “He likes to call himself […]
Lima News

DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Cleveland.com

Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
starvedrock.media

OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
spectrumnews1.com

OEA make recommendations to help solve teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schools across the country are dealing with teacher shortages and Ohio is no different. A recent study by the Ohio Education Association suggests that low pay is one of the main reasons teachers are leaving the field. What You Need To Know. In an effort to...
spectrumnews1.com

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats

Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH

