The Spectrum: Ohio’s governor, senate races heat up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Five weeks out from Election Day, the campaigns are in high gear. The polls look grim for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, but she says don’t count her out because Gov. Mike DeWine will pay for his extremism at the polls. “He likes to call himself […]
Lima News
DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dodges pitfalls as polls show he is favored for reelection
COLUMBUS, Ohio—On paper, Gov. Mike DeWine has a number of potential vulnerabilities for Democratic rival Nan Whaley to exploit heading into this year’s election for Ohio governor. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has energized many abortion-rights supporters – particularly women – to vote against...
wyso.org
Ohio Democrats blast Republican Mike DeWine for being 'weak' on policies and special interests
Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
starvedrock.media
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
nbc25news.com
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
spectrumnews1.com
OEA make recommendations to help solve teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schools across the country are dealing with teacher shortages and Ohio is no different. A recent study by the Ohio Education Association suggests that low pay is one of the main reasons teachers are leaving the field. What You Need To Know. In an effort to...
spectrumnews1.com
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
wvxu.org
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats
Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
