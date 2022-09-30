Read full article on original website
Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news
How to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on your phone, tablet or computer from anywhere in the world.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread
North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
Everton come back to win at Southampton in EPL
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Everton scored twice for the first time this season and came from behind at Southampton to win 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare league success on the road, only the second in this calendar year.
nbcsportsedge.com
PL Best Bets: Manchester Derby Action
The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. This weekend the Premier League returns after a brief international break. Teams are poised to make strong pushes up the table and fight until they break for the World Cup. With many of the EPL's top stars coming off international duty, there is a high possibility of plenty of shock results. Moneylines and spread favorites are two wagers I'm avoiding heavily unless those teams didn't have too many players playing during the break. We are treated to a few derbies this week and some great storylines to track. Here are my plays in the Premier League this weekend:
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Southampton host Everton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday and both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Frank Lampard are desperate for a win. Before the break Saints put in their worst display of the season as they lost at Aston Villa and their trademark high-pressing was non-existent. With such a young team they are likely to have ups and downs throughout this season and overall they’ve had a very solid start to the new campaign.
Yardbarker
Match Prediction: Chelsea To Edge Past Crystal Palace 1-0
Fixture postponements and a seemingly never-ending international break can finally be put behind us as the Premier League returns to action this weekend and Crystal Palace host Chelsea on Saturday. A very rocky start to the season for both clubs has left the Blues in seventh on ten points and...
nbcsportsedge.com
EPL Overlays for October 2
There may be just two matches set to take place in the English Premier League on Sunday, but one of them is a proper headliner. For the first time this season, bitter rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will square off in the first Manchester Derby of the year. Both...
Fulham vs Newcastle LIVE: Stream, team news and kick-off time as the Magpies aim to disturb Craven Cottage – updates
NEWCASTLE UNITED return to action with a tough trip to West London where high-flying Fulham awaits. And the Magpies will be eager to find their mojo again having gone six Premier League games without a win. Start time: 3pm BST. Live stream: Peacock (US) JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE...
England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream FREE, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The challenge...
Sporting News
Liverpool vs. Brighton result, highlights & more as Leandro Trossard scores hat-trick in thrilling draw
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Roberto De Zerbi marked his debut as Brighton & Hove Albion head coach with a point at Anfield as his side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool. The Italian looked set for a dream start as Seagulls boss when his team raced into a...
BBC
Premiership: Saracens 51-18 Leicester Tigers - Sarries dominate defending champions
Tries: Lozowski, Earl, Malins, Van Zyl, Daly, McFarland, Maitland Cons: Farrell 4, Daly Pens: Farrell 2. Saracens kept up their winning start in the Premiership with a dominant victory over defending champions Leicester. In a repeat of June's Premiership final, Sarries blew away Tigers with a stunning first-half showing. Alex...
BBC
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte says defeat hard to take
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says his side made "many mistakes" and that it is "hard to accept" their 3-1 defeat by Arsenal in the north London derby. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 1 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Brighton goal fest headlined by Trossard hat trick
Brighton and Hove Albion refused to go away, giving new manager Roberto De Zerbi a memorable debut in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. Leandro Trossard scored twice early to give the Seagulls a 2-0 lead and completed his hat trick after the hosts had rallied behind a Roberto Firmino brace and an Adam Webster own goal to lead 3-2 with 27 minutes left in the 90.
Granit Xhaka adds gloss after Emerson sees red as Arsenal sink Tottenham
History repeated itself, but there is a growing sense Arsenal can write a new legend. For the second successive season they blew Tottenham away here, this time shrugging off the complication of an equaliser, and their superiority in all areas spoke of a side reaching for new heights. Both clubs...
