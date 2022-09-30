ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread

North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Everton come back to win at Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Everton scored twice for the first time this season and came from behind at Southampton to win 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Toffees extended their unbeaten run to six matches and provided a rare league success on the road, only the second in this calendar year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

PL Best Bets: Manchester Derby Action

The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. This weekend the Premier League returns after a brief international break. Teams are poised to make strong pushes up the table and fight until they break for the World Cup. With many of the EPL's top stars coming off international duty, there is a high possibility of plenty of shock results. Moneylines and spread favorites are two wagers I'm avoiding heavily unless those teams didn't have too many players playing during the break. We are treated to a few derbies this week and some great storylines to track. Here are my plays in the Premier League this weekend:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Harry Kane
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Everton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Southampton host Everton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday and both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Frank Lampard are desperate for a win. Before the break Saints put in their worst display of the season as they lost at Aston Villa and their trademark high-pressing was non-existent. With such a young team they are likely to have ups and downs throughout this season and overall they’ve had a very solid start to the new campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Match Prediction: Chelsea To Edge Past Crystal Palace 1-0

Fixture postponements and a seemingly never-ending international break can finally be put behind us as the Premier League returns to action this weekend and Crystal Palace host Chelsea on Saturday. A very rocky start to the season for both clubs has left the Blues in seventh on ten points and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

EPL Overlays for October 2

There may be just two matches set to take place in the English Premier League on Sunday, but one of them is a proper headliner. For the first time this season, bitter rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will square off in the first Manchester Derby of the year. Both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Best Bet#Anfield#The Premier League#Premier League Tv
BBC

Premiership: Saracens 51-18 Leicester Tigers - Sarries dominate defending champions

Tries: Lozowski, Earl, Malins, Van Zyl, Daly, McFarland, Maitland Cons: Farrell 4, Daly Pens: Farrell 2. Saracens kept up their winning start in the Premiership with a dominant victory over defending champions Leicester. In a repeat of June's Premiership final, Sarries blew away Tigers with a stunning first-half showing. Alex...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Brighton goal fest headlined by Trossard hat trick

Brighton and Hove Albion refused to go away, giving new manager Roberto De Zerbi a memorable debut in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. Leandro Trossard scored twice early to give the Seagulls a 2-0 lead and completed his hat trick after the hosts had rallied behind a Roberto Firmino brace and an Adam Webster own goal to lead 3-2 with 27 minutes left in the 90.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy