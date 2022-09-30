ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Lima News

Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?

As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Lima News

DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Ohio’s governor, senate races heat up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Five weeks out from Election Day, the campaigns are in high gear. The polls look grim for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, but she says don’t count her out because Gov. Mike DeWine will pay for his extremism at the polls. “He likes to call himself […]
spectrumnews1.com

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
WOWK 13 News

Ohio on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
townandtourist.com

The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...

