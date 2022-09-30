Read full article on original website
Related
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Lima News
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
wksu.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farmers in Ohio are looking to change how they farm
Ohio has over 10 million acres of crop land. For decades much of it has been over-plowed, sprayed with fertilizers and stripped of its nutrients. Although recently, more farmers have seen the economic benefit of shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. This is the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Lima News
DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Ohio?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
The impacts of Ohio’s minimum wage hike beginning January 2023
DAYTON — Ohio is set to have the largest increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve. The state minimum wage will rise to $10.10 per hour non-tipped employees come January, that is 80 cents higher than it is now. News...
The Spectrum: Ohio’s governor, senate races heat up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Five weeks out from Election Day, the campaigns are in high gear. The polls look grim for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, but she says don’t count her out because Gov. Mike DeWine will pay for his extremism at the polls. “He likes to call himself […]
spectrumnews1.com
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
Ohio on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
townandtourist.com
The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
Sam Randazzo, the Mike DeWine appointee First Energy says it bribed, will get back $8 million Ohio seized: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Sam Randazzo got a win, when a state appeals court overturned a Franklin County judge’s order allowing the Ohio attorney general’s office to seize up to $8 million in assets. We’re talking about the latest in the House...
Comments / 0