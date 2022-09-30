Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
FAME launches Thrive Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Finance Authority of Maine says they’re getting hundreds of applicants for a new forgivable business loan program. This first come, first served program known as Thrive Maine began Tuesday morning at 9am. The program is for small Maine businesses that have been negatively impacted...
Portland makes list of top 10 small cities in America
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A new report from WalletHub ranks Portland as the ninth-best small city in the country to live in. For the report, WalletHub compared more than 1,319 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety.
Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission. If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month,...
Tiffany Bond speaks to Rotary Club of Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Independent candidate for Maine’s Second Congressional District seat Tiffany Bond spoke to the Rotary Club of Bangor at Husson University on Tuesday. Bond works as a family law attorney. She believes her experience as a mediator and her position as an independent will allow her...
Maine’s gubernatorial candidates debate: Their answers on the housing crisis
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s three candidates for govenor - incumbent Democrat Janet Mills, Republican former governor Paul LePage and Independent Sam Hunkler - faced off in their first televised debate Tuesday in Lewiston. The debate was hosted by MainePublic, the Portland Press Herald and the Sun Journal. Candidates...
Bangor considering “tenants’ rights” ordinance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city councilors are considering a tenant’s rights ordinance as the City works on housing insecurity solutions. Councilors, residents, landlords and city officials discussed the draft ordinance during Monday’s Government Operations Committee meeting. The ordinance would implement a 60-day written notice of any rent...
Construction on North Street Playground in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Construction is underway at North Street playground in Waterville. Renovation at the park is part of the general obligation bond that was passed last spring by the City Council. The bond included funding to renovate eight playgrounds in Waterville, some of which have been there for...
Furry Friends at 4: Martin the puppy
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Martin, a puppy rescued from Puerto Rico.
Mainers involved in Boston Tea Party honored
MAINE (WABI) - Ten Maine men are being honored for taking part in the Boston Tea Party. The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum and various towns and organizations are working together to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the events that led up to the American Revolution by placing commemorative markers at the gravesites of Tea Party participants.
Hannaford recalling brie cheese due to listeria concerns
Maine (WABI) - Hannaford is recalling Taste of Inspirations Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday. More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert...
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How will you remember 2022?. St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor marked the year by burying a time capsule outside the hospital entrance. The sealed capsule includes hand-written notes, photos, technology and even a Barbie doll dressed in PPE to illustrate the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday. There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too. Local vendors showcased their art to the public. Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time...
Officers to the rescue! Raccoon saved from Maine storm drain
YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Police officers in Yarmouth worked quickly to save a raccoon stuck in a storm drain Monday evening. Police said someone called for help after spotting the animal stuck in a catch basin on Bennett Road. When officers arrived, they spotted the raccoon clinging to the side,...
Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
Car crashes into Winslow home Monday
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Waterville and Winslow fire crews responded to a call Monday morning about a car that crashed into a home. It happened around 11:30 near the intersection of China and North Pond Roads in Winslow. Winslow Deputy Chief Scott Bolduc said it appears a man had a...
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Ghastly thrills at Weekend of The Wicked
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky season is upon us, and Bangor is kicking off the Halloween season with the Weekend of the Wicked at the Cross Insurance Center. Vendors, cosplayers, celebrities and more took part in this spooktacular three-day event. Put on by Bangor Comic and Toy Con, the weekend...
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
Bangor Police searching for missing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. 35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds. She has star tattoos on her ears and...
