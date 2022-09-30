Read full article on original website
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
Four Challenge Programs in Various States Offer Placement for Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Cadets
Following the indefinite closure of the resident portion of the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy in Guernsey, Wyo., on Sept. 13, staff have worked tirelessly to provide continuing education options for affected cadets. Three states have offered immediate placement in their program, and one has offered placement in their future class starting in January.
Supporters Gather to Celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month at Capitol on Oct. 5
Many Wyoming families and individuals impacted by dyslexia will join Governor Mark Gordon as he signs a proclamation declaring October as Dyslexia Awareness Month. The event will be held in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the Capitol at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The public and media are invited to attend.
Seven Grant Programs Available to Address Health Disparities in Wyoming
Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Earth Science Week Event Planned for Oct. 15 in Laramie
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) and University of Wyoming Geological Museum are hosting a free public event Oct. 15 in celebration of Earth Science Week. "Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future," will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geological Museum at the University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie.
