Austin Evans led Southern Boone to a homecoming win with his five touchdown passes as the Eagles won 42-20 against Eldon on Friday in Ashland. Evans threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first came on the game's opening drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Ash. His second touchdown pass went to Chase Morris on a 20-yard reception with 3:47 left in the first quarter. His third touchdown pass occurred with 1:04 left in the first quarter as Morris caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 21-point lead.

ASHLAND, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO