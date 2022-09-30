ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team celebrates the start of the season

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team had a tailgate outside of the MizzouRec Saturday to celebrate the start of its season. Ron Lykins has coached the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team for the past 13 years, in addition to leading Team USA to gold twelve times and silver five times. He retired as the head coach for Team USA last year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou Basketball names leadership roles for 2022-23 season

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball has named six players into its leadership roles for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Kobe Brown - Brown is a senior forward for the Tigers. Last season he finished with 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Mizzou. Tre Gomillion - Gomillion is a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton extends winning streak to four with road rout of Doniphan

Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks. Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday. “We’re pumped...
DONIPHAN, MO
KOMU

Mizzou loses heartbreaker to Georgia 26-22

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on upset alert Saturday night in Columbia, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast the Tigers 26-22 in a thriller. Both the offense and defense delivered early. The defense held Georgia without points in their first five possessions,...
ATHENS, GA
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Battle rolls past Smith-Cotton on Homecoming 50-15

Battle RB Rickie Dunn was wearing a different jersey, but had the same power behind 2 TDs and QB Justin Goolsby had 5 total TDs as the Spartans fly past Smith-Cotton 50-15 for the Homecoming Victory. Week 6 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton softball starts Kewpie Classic 2-0

Tolton softball competed in the Kewpie Softball Classic on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers were able to win both games. In their first game, the ‘Blazers dominated Jefferson City, winning 16-0 in just three innings. A 10-spot in the first inning helped Tolton cruise past the Jays. Madison Uptegrove...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge runs past Lutheran St. Charles, pushes winning streak to five

Rock Bridge donned its yellow jerseys and mothers held yellow roses during Friday’s senior night ceremony preceding a 42-13 victory over Lutheran St. Charles. Twenty-six seniors were honored before the game. Following the win, Bruins coach Matt Perkins felt grateful to have inherited the large group of veterans in his first year at Rock Bridge.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton

Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn’t start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Poor start dooms Hickman in loss to Jefferson City

Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies. Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Rojas' hat trick leads Battle past Fulton

It was all Keller Rojas during Battle boys soccer's Saturday morning matchup against visiting Fulton. The junior netted a hat trick in a 4-2 win for the Spartans. It was a day to remember for the Rojas, who brought his season goal total to 10. Rojas capped his hat trick...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Southern Boone dominates Eldon in homecoming win

Austin Evans led Southern Boone to a homecoming win with his five touchdown passes as the Eagles won 42-20 against Eldon on Friday in Ashland. Evans threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first came on the game's opening drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Ash. His second touchdown pass went to Chase Morris on a 20-yard reception with 3:47 left in the first quarter. His third touchdown pass occurred with 1:04 left in the first quarter as Morris caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 21-point lead.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Boonville's running game proves too much for California

Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back. The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl

BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance

MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

LOOK: Bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns

A bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns. More: https://www.komu.com/news/midmissourinews/mizzou-madness-under-the-lights-at-francis-quadrangle-tips-off-friday/article_b5a52048-393c-506c-a049-4a39b4b87ce5.html. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical...
COLUMBIA, MO

