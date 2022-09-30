Read full article on original website
Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team celebrates the start of the season
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team had a tailgate outside of the MizzouRec Saturday to celebrate the start of its season. Ron Lykins has coached the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball team for the past 13 years, in addition to leading Team USA to gold twelve times and silver five times. He retired as the head coach for Team USA last year.
Mizzou Basketball names leadership roles for 2022-23 season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball has named six players into its leadership roles for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Kobe Brown - Brown is a senior forward for the Tigers. Last season he finished with 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Mizzou. Tre Gomillion - Gomillion is a...
Tolton extends winning streak to four with road rout of Doniphan
Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks. Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday. “We’re pumped...
Mizzou loses heartbreaker to Georgia 26-22
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on upset alert Saturday night in Columbia, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast the Tigers 26-22 in a thriller. Both the offense and defense delivered early. The defense held Georgia without points in their first five possessions,...
HIGHLIGHTS: Battle rolls past Smith-Cotton on Homecoming 50-15
Battle RB Rickie Dunn was wearing a different jersey, but had the same power behind 2 TDs and QB Justin Goolsby had 5 total TDs as the Spartans fly past Smith-Cotton 50-15 for the Homecoming Victory. Week 6 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports...
Tolton softball starts Kewpie Classic 2-0
Tolton softball competed in the Kewpie Softball Classic on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers were able to win both games. In their first game, the ‘Blazers dominated Jefferson City, winning 16-0 in just three innings. A 10-spot in the first inning helped Tolton cruise past the Jays. Madison Uptegrove...
Russellville remains unbeaten, hands Crystal City its first loss of season
Russellville hosted Crystal City on Friday and defeated the Hornets 38-36 in a back-and-forth battle of the unbeaten. Russellville improved to 6-0 on the season, expanding its lead at the top of the Show-Me Conference to four games. Crystal City falls to 5-1, its first loss since the final game of last season.
Rock Bridge runs past Lutheran St. Charles, pushes winning streak to five
Rock Bridge donned its yellow jerseys and mothers held yellow roses during Friday’s senior night ceremony preceding a 42-13 victory over Lutheran St. Charles. Twenty-six seniors were honored before the game. Following the win, Bruins coach Matt Perkins felt grateful to have inherited the large group of veterans in his first year at Rock Bridge.
Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton
Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn’t start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
Poor start dooms Hickman in loss to Jefferson City
Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies. Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Helias defeats Capital City as fourth-quarter comeback bid falls short
Helias made a short trip Friday across Jefferson City, and walked away with a 24-22 win in a Central Missouri Activities Conference battle. Both teams entered the game tied in district play at 2-1. Helias entered the game at 3-2, while Capital City entered at 4-1. The Crusaders got off...
Rojas' hat trick leads Battle past Fulton
It was all Keller Rojas during Battle boys soccer's Saturday morning matchup against visiting Fulton. The junior netted a hat trick in a 4-2 win for the Spartans. It was a day to remember for the Rojas, who brought his season goal total to 10. Rojas capped his hat trick...
Southern Boone dominates Eldon in homecoming win
Austin Evans led Southern Boone to a homecoming win with his five touchdown passes as the Eagles won 42-20 against Eldon on Friday in Ashland. Evans threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first came on the game's opening drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Ash. His second touchdown pass went to Chase Morris on a 20-yard reception with 3:47 left in the first quarter. His third touchdown pass occurred with 1:04 left in the first quarter as Morris caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a 21-point lead.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge rolls past Lutheran St. Charles 42-13 for its 5th straight victory
Lutheran St. Charles is the reigning Class 2 State Champions, but Rock Bridge was the better team in a 42-14 win to improve to 5-1. Week 6 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Rock Bridge is seeking to...
Osage continues its winning streak as it defeats Hallsville 33-22 on the road
After losing its first three matchups of the season, each in rather dominating fashion, Osage has begun to shift its season around, defeating Hallsville to pick up its third straight win Friday in Hallsville. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn had a standout game in his last start against California, and he...
Boonville's running game proves too much for California
Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back. The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the...
EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl
BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
Southern Boone raised money for Brooklyn Smith
Veronica Townsend is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and is originally from Jefferson City, Missouri. At KOMU, she is a sports reporter.
Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance
MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
LOOK: Bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns
A bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns. More: https://www.komu.com/news/midmissourinews/mizzou-madness-under-the-lights-at-francis-quadrangle-tips-off-friday/article_b5a52048-393c-506c-a049-4a39b4b87ce5.html. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical...
