Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) active for Week 4 clash with Browns
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is active for Week 4's game against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's showdown with Cleveland. Our models expect him to handle 15.3 carries and 2.96 receptions in Week 4. Patterson's Week...
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
Broncos' Javonte Williams done for season with torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending right ACL tear in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams injured his knee early in the second half on Sunday and he was seen on crutches after the game. The injury is a significant loss for fantasy owners and the Broncos' offense, which will now likely split backfield work between Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. Gordon fumbled his first touch of the game on Sunday and then only had two more carries after that. Boone was actually the next man up ahead of Gordon and he finished with three carries and three targets for 20 yards. The Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday night.
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Ezequiel Tovar in lineup for Colorado Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Tovar for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1 FanDuel points.
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
