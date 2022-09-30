AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Silver Bowl Park for the first-ever Green Adventure Festival for the Las Vegas/Henderson area. The Green Adventure Festival is an advocate for a healthier lifestyle, green eco system and a focus on vegan and vegetarianism. While there is a large portion of the population that are carnivores, the Green Adventure Festival aims to educate in a manner that helps many decrease their meat consumption. All the while, improving their health by increasing their protein intake through more organic vegan and vegetarian alternative options. The Green Adventure Festival will be an annual event, according to Founder, Jason Xiao. “This is the first year and we’re doing everything possible to kick it off with a big bang!”

HENDERSON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO