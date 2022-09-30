ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

travelweekly.com

Las Vegas is decking the halls this holiday season

Enchant, producers of some of the world's largest Christmas light experiences, will be creating a pair of festive holiday experiences in Las Vegas this year. At Resorts World, the first "Enchant of the Strip" will feature more than 4 million outdoor lights across 10 acres. The display will include a walk-through light maze experience and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.
jammin1057.com

“Age Of Chivalry” Renaissance Festival Takes Over Las Vegas

Whoever said chivalry was dead obviously didn’t know about the Clark County Parks and Recreation‘s annual “Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival“. Sunset Park will once again be transformed into a medieval kingdom filled with costumed knights, members of the royal court, and wenches. This all-ages event...
Americajr.com

GALLERY: First-Ever Green Adventure Festival at Silver Bowl Park (Las Vegas/Henderson)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Silver Bowl Park for the first-ever Green Adventure Festival for the Las Vegas/Henderson area. The Green Adventure Festival is an advocate for a healthier lifestyle, green eco system and a focus on vegan and vegetarianism. While there is a large portion of the population that are carnivores, the Green Adventure Festival aims to educate in a manner that helps many decrease their meat consumption. All the while, improving their health by increasing their protein intake through more organic vegan and vegetarian alternative options. The Green Adventure Festival will be an annual event, according to Founder, Jason Xiao. “This is the first year and we’re doing everything possible to kick it off with a big bang!”
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
Fox5 KVVU

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona

Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness. The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals at the facility.
Fox5 KVVU

Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend

Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world’s top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
KTNV

Check it out! Bellagio's 2022 fall display

The Bellagio Resort & Casino released photos of their new autumn display. The casino said the display is called "Artfully Autumn," and the display is said to be open until November 12. “’Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights. According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”. As part of...
1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
