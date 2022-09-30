Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
It’s All in the Details: Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey Makes Game-Winning Play for Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – On Kentucky’s final drive of the game Saturday, there was a small detail noticed by the Ole Miss coaching staff that may have saved the game for the Rebels. With Ole Miss leading 22-19 and the Wildcats driving for a potential game-winning drive, Kentucky junior...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss moves up two spots in USA Today Coaches Poll
There are seven SEC teams in this week’s poll: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23), and Arkansas (25). A&M dropped out of this week’s ranking after a loss to Mississippi State Saturday. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Ole Miss' viability as an SEC West contender
Ole Miss survived Saturday against Kentucky, winning 22-19 in a game that easily could have gone the other way. The Wildcats made a number of mistakes and had several chances in the final 5 minutes to tie the game or take the lead but shot themselves in the foot time after time.
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
therebelwalk.com
Quick Glance: Rebels beat Kentucky 22-19
OXFORD, Miss. – Here is a quick glance at Ole Miss’ 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The defensive front seven. The Ole Miss defense recorded nine tackles for loss and three sacks. But more importantly, they kept Kentucky quarterback Will Levis off balance the entire game.
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
A Full On Frat Boy Brawl Broke Out During The Kentucky-Ole Miss Game Today
Ole Miss squared off against Kentucky today in a top 15 matchup that came down to the wire, with Ole Miss ultimately winning 22-19. It was a defensive slugfest for the majority of the game, but the play on the field wasn’t the only slugfest going on in Oxford, Mississippi…
therebelwalk.com
Notes and Notables from the Rebels’ 22-19 win over Kentucky
Oxford, Miss. — Here are the “Notes and Notables” from the Rebels’ 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky, courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics. • Today’s meeting was the 45th all-time between Ole Miss and Kentucky, dating back to 1944. • It was just the second...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss celebrates Homecoming and a 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss celebrated several things Saturday. It was Homecoming on campus. James Meredith was honored on the 50th anniversary of his enrollment as the first African American at the University. Oh yeah, the Rebels celebrated a 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky. “Really exciting win, obviously….coming...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Struggling Ole Miss fan goes viral ahead of game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is hosting fellow unbeaten SEC squad Kentucky in an early game on ESPN on Saturday in Oxford. That means some Ole Miss students had to get up early to start tailgating, probably after a long night of partying on Friday night. That led to one struggling Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: Not Your Traditional Homecoming Game
OXFORD, Miss. — Traditionally, football programs have selected Homecoming games against an opponent who is not quite as formidable as others on the schedule. Who wants to lose their Homecoming game, right?. This week’s Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game is quite the exception as the No. 7-ranked Wildcats will...
therebelwalk.com
Gridiron Gallery: Ole Miss defeats Kentucky, 22-19
therebelwalk.com
2022 Linemen Gallery: Homage to the Rebels’ Big Men Up Front
OXFORD, Miss. — Every photographer hopes to catch the big play, the great catch, the touchdown run, the big hit, or the incredible interception. We move to different spots, we shoot around the referees, the chain gang, and the ball boys. All for the opportunity to capture the big...
Larry The Cable Guy trolls Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin over hoodie
Larry The Cable Guy couldn’t help himself when he saw Lane Kiffin rocking a powder-blue hoodie. “Is it just me or in this interview it looks like Lane Kiffin just missed qualifying to race in the CocaCola 400 in the Ole Miss Sports.com Chevy Camaro,” he tweeted. Kiffin...
