Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO