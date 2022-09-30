Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Comptroller audit shows broken promises from NYS on broadband access for residents
New York — Former New York State Governor Cuomo launched a $500 million dollar program in 2015 to get broadband access to people who needed it. But a recent audit from the state's top financial watchdog shows it fell short of its goal. In Madison County, there's frustration over...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
cnycentral.com
Coach Legette-Jack is keynote speaker at this year's Syracuse Heart Lunch
Syracuse, NY — Heart disease is the number one killer of women and women in CNY will come together to fight the disease at the annual Syracuse Go Red for Luncheon. It is being held at the Oncenter in Syracuse on Thursday, October 13th. SU Women's Basketball Coach Felisha...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Syracuse-based band Sophistafunk is teaming up with Guy Fieri
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse based band Sophistafunk is gaining much deserved attention on a national level. The band developed a great relationship with Food Network Star Guy Fieri when the Fieri shot episodes of the Food Network show, Diners Drive-ins and Dives, back in 2012 in Syracuse. They are now bringing the funk to Primetime TV.
cnycentral.com
Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland
Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
cnycentral.com
'How to Dance in Ohio' weekend showings cancelled following spike in Covid cases
Syracuse, NY — Showings of “How to Dance in Ohio” at Syracuse Stage have been cancelled this weekend as covid cases begin to spike again. The new musical, based on an award-winning HBO documentary, demonstrates the many challenges and triumphs of 7 young adults from Columbus, Ohio, who all live on the autism spectrum.
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
CNY neighbors join together to raise awareness for epilepsy
Baldwinsville, NY — Dozens put their best foot forward at Abbot Farms to help raise awareness for epilepsy. It's a disorder that affects more than 3 million people in the U.S. Empowering People's Independence hosted a kick-off event with a one-mile group walk to take part in the one...
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor issues order to increase minimum wage by $1 in upstate counties
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order Friday calling for the minimum wage rate in counties outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester to increase by $1, from $13.20 to $14.20. The order brings the state closer to...
cnycentral.com
Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
cnycentral.com
Liverpool runner lifts up Baldwinsville runner after race
Liverpool, NY — It's not every day that you see a random act of kindness on the field, court or the track. Earlier this week after a modified boys cross country meet, a Baldwinsville runner was down at the finish line. While he was down, a runner from the Liverpool team came over to check on him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder
Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3...
cnycentral.com
Change in location for Rep. Liz Cheney speaking at Syracuse University
The speaking event today for Rep. Liz Cheney is at a different location on the Syracuse University campus Monday, Oct. 3rd than originally planned. it is happening in the Goldstein Auditorium in the Schine Student Center, instead of the Veterans resource center as originally planned. The event is planned to...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse obliterates Wagner, 5-0 for the first time since 1987
JMA Wireless Dome — Syracuse football blew the doors off visiting Wagner by a final score of 59-0 Saturday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange led 49-0 at halftime after scoring seven first-half touchdowns. A game so lopsided, the two teams agreed to shorten the game-clock in the second half. Reducing the 15-minute third and fourth quarters down to 10-minutes each.
cnycentral.com
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Syracuse football (4-0) hosts Wagner (0-3)
JMA Wireless Dome — Syracuse football looks to go 5-0 for the first time since 1987. The Orange host Wagner (0-3) for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds. 3RD Q 5:34- Backup RB LeQuint Allen scores his first career touchdown. SU on top...
cnycentral.com
Toyota HS Game of the Week: CBA handles Baldwinsville, holds on to undefeated record
Our Toyota HS Game of the Week sent us to Baldwinsville, where the Bees took on the former Class A State Champions, CBA. Going into the game, the Brothers were 4-0 trying to hang on to their undefeated record. They were successful in that mission. CBA defeated the Baldwinsville Bees by a final score of 29-8. CBA, undefeated in the 2022 season, moves to 5-0 on the year. Congrats to CBA!
cnycentral.com
13-year-old boy among victims of shooting in Syracuse
A 13-year-old boy is among the victims of a shooting in Syracuse. Syracuse Police were called to Upstate University Hospital just after 7 p.m. Sunday where two victims were taken. When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip.
cnycentral.com
Sheriff's Deputies search for vulnerable woman possibly in need of medical care
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff's Department said Paula Boeding was located in Minnesota on Sunday. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________. Oneida County Sheriff's are searching for a vulnerable adult that may be in need of medical care. 63-year-old Paula Boeding (May also go by the name Paula Tobin,) was last...
Comments / 0