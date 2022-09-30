Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Police search for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this week
If you've been looking for another place to save on food and other grocery items, you may be interested to learn that a major wholesale supermarket chain will be opening another new grocery store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more.
Man carjacked outside Cordova barbershop: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people have been charged after a man’s car was stolen outside of a barbershop in Cordova earlier this month. Police say, on September 14, the victim was walking to his Dodge Charger the Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway when an armed man demanded his car keys at gunpoint. On September 23, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
Man tells police ‘I started driving crazy to play with y’all’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road. After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, […]
3 charged after drug bust at Memphis home reveals Ecstasy, cocaine, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men with active warrants were arrested during a drug bust in Memphis. On Sept. 27, detectives issued a search warrant for drugs in the 700 block of Leath Street. Two of the suspects, Justin Smith and Anthony Butler, were detained on the front porch, according...
Woman in care home died with paper wedged in windpipe: lawsuit
No one in authority has said how a 6- or 7-inch paper towel or disinfecting wipe wound up in the trachea of a woman with cerebral palsy and profound intellectual disabilities.
actionnews5.com
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
Comments / 0