This exceptional home located in East Hampton, New York, features 8,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Susan Breitenbach. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The Italian-stone clad postman's walk leads to a steel architectural canopy which floats above the double glass entry doors. The show stopping kitchen has custom Poliform/Varenna cabinetry, top notch Wolf and Miele appliances, butler's pantry and an uber sexy kitchen lounge area featuring Marcel Wanders sofa and chairs. The bright, spacious main floor primary suite offers a calming retreat with motorized drapes, sitting area, sculpture garden, spa bath with mirrored TV, heated stone flooring, glass front double vanities, senso wash Duravit bidet, motion lighting sensors and two custom lit closets. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The south side of the property boasts a pool pavilion with full bath, outdoor shower and generously proportioned 25' wide gunite pool all within ear shot of the ocean waves. Enter through the custom steel gates, down an Allee lined drive to the formal motor court, you'll find the estate is framed with mature landscaping and deer fencing for the ultimate in security and serenity.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO