Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to climb across metro Detroit. Right now metro Detroit drivers are paying $4.21 on average at the pump. That's a 16 cents jump from last Monday. Across the state, the statewide average is $4.17 a gallon. That's up 20 cents in just the past week.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's teacher shortage deepens as more teachers leave the profession
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan’s education sector continues to take a major hit as the teacher shortage has now become a crisis. That's according to the Michigan Education Association (MEA). Since the start of the pandemic, many educators have left the profession to start tutoring or a different career...
Tv20detroit.com
Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Like a number of school districts, Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And, now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their school security ranks. "She's going to do amazing work and help us...
PETS・
Tv20detroit.com
Trial begins Monday for 3 men allegedly connected to Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
(WXYZ) — The case that captured the country continues Monday in Jackson County. Three men, Peter Musico, his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, and acquaintance Paul Bellar will stand trial Monday in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The three men are accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores. The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the...
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA said normal operations should resume next week after August water main break
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said normal operations are expected to resume on Oct. 5 after a massive water main break nearly two months ago. According to the GLWA, flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch water transmission main has been completed. Officials also finished three rounds of...
Tv20detroit.com
Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, search and rescue efforts intensify
It's been a long few days for the people who survived Hurricane Ian's wrath in Southwest Florida. On Saturday afternoon, Diane Valenti was waiting at the end of a flooded tributary with her daughter, Cheryl. “We can’t get nobody on the phones today,” Diane said. Neither woman has...
Tv20detroit.com
'Always saw the good in people': Radio anchor Jim Matthews honored during vigil
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family and friends gathered in Chesterfield Township Friday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring the life of beloved father Jim Nicolai, also known by his WWJ radio anchor name Jim Matthews. Those who knew Nicolai best say that his family was everything to him....
Comments / 0