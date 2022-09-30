ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Like a number of school districts, Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And, now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their school security ranks. "She's going to do amazing work and help us...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Tv20detroit.com

MSP: 2 dead after single vehicle head-on crash on EB 1-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Stephens Road in St. Claires Shores. The driver of a Ford F-150, MSP says, was driving eastbound on I-94 when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy