What October Events Are Happening In Cheyenne? Here’s A Full List
There are tons of memes that cover how some people react to the calendar flipping from September 30th to October 1st. It'll usually show a "normal" looking person, then, the next day, they're full-on Elvira or some other spooky character. I enjoy that meme. But, October is also my favorite...
City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Columbus Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022. Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
A Sissy in Wyoming teaches a powerful lesson
On Friday, Sept. 30, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center put on a one-night production of A Sissy in Wyoming, a play about the life of Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a crossdresser who stood up for his right to dress how he wanted to. The play is written...
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)
Cheyenne's Dutch Bros isn't coming to the former Fernando's on Dell Range -Optopolis. Back in October 2021, there were site plans in the city planning website for a new Dutch Bros Coffee. Now, it appears the project may be no more, seeing a new submission within one of the project items from April 2022 in addition to some other rather unexpected details.
Cowboy State Daily Has Grand Opening “Barn Raisin'” Of State Office In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After 3 1/2 years of Zoom and working remotely, Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming’s largest news operation, opened its brick-and-mortar office at a grand opening on Saturday. Dubbed the “Barn Raisin’,” staff at the 24/7 digital news organization was joined by...
Cheyenne Police ask for help in locating runaway teen
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for help in finding a teen who ran away on Monday. On a Facebook post early Tuesday morning, the CPD says JaNell Gray was last seen after being dropped off at East High School at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.
Capitol Avenue Bronze Installs Four Statues
One year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission. His charge and hope for the five-member commission were to secure enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue, between the Capitol building and the train depot. A year ago, he envisioned that the completion of work would take three years.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
FBI issues charity fraud warning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Charity fraud schemes can happen any time, but they are especially prevalent after disasters. Criminals use tragedies like Hurricane Ian to exploit those who want to help. Scammers will leverage a natural disaster to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster and charity fraud...
LCCC Board of Trustees Announces October Meetings
The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort, Cheyenne, Wyoming. The meeting location has been changed to accommodate the Board of Trustees participation in the Rural Guided Pathways Symposium also being...
Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help in Theft Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured male subject. He is suspected of stealing welding equipment and trailers from several local businesses. The total value of property stolen exceeds $20,000. The suspect vehicles appear to be a white Ford F150 with false Colorado plates and a gold...
Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect In $20K Thefts
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the theft from local businesses of welding equipment and trailers worth over $20,000. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, suspect vehicles that are believed to...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
LCCC Storms Through Western Wyoming in Straight Sets
Storey Gymnasium is feeling more like home for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team after they swept Western Wyoming 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon for their second straight win in Region IX North play. The Golden Eagles survived early pressure from the Mustangs in the first two sets,...
