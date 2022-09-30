ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Sanibel Causeway emergency repairs to begin after Hurricane Ian makes it impassable

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to immediately start working on repairs to the Sanibel Causeway, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The bridge sustained major damages during the storm, making the only link between Sanibel, Captiva and the mainland impassable. The...
Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes

State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
