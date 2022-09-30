Read full article on original website
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
fox13news.com
Sanibel Causeway emergency repairs to begin after Hurricane Ian makes it impassable
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to immediately start working on repairs to the Sanibel Causeway, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The bridge sustained major damages during the storm, making the only link between Sanibel, Captiva and the mainland impassable. The...
fox13news.com
At least 6 Southwest Florida railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian, shutting down major supply lines
SARASOTA, Fla. - Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers until suddenly the train tracks disappear – in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River. The bridge is just one of many that are now gone after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida.
fox13news.com
Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
fox13news.com
Winter Haven trucking company delivers clean water to Lee County hospitals, shelter after Hurricane Ian
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Clean water is one of the biggest needs in the Fort Myers area as they recover from Hurricane Ian. A trucking company based in Winter Haven is working to fill that need by delivering thousands of gallons of water to hospitals and shelters. Len Miller helped...
fox13news.com
Rescues continue in North Port as floodwater levels remain after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - In North Port – one of the most hard hit cities in the Tampa Bay area – about 33% of residents still don't have power after Hurricane Ian. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough yet to make them more accessible.
fox13news.com
Group of teen girls transform home garage in Manatee County into an auto shop
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The garage of a Lakewood Ranch home has become an auto shop for a group of teenage girls. "All females working," explained Riley Trask. "It involves me and five other girls who are 17." She heads the business based out of her family's home. It's called...
fox13news.com
Rumors, 'disaster sight-seers' slow Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - The county manager for Lee County, Florida, Roger Desjarlais said officials are doing everything they can to tamp down rumors amid recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Some rumors, he said, are started by those who would seek personal gain from misinformation, like scammers. "Every disaster...
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
fox13news.com
Floodwater rescues continue in North Port
In North Port, about 33% of residents still don't have power. Many areas are impossible to reach as floodwaters haven't come down enough to make them more accessible.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
fox13news.com
Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
fox13news.com
Highlands County: Agriculture crops hit hard by Ian, most power restored to residents
SEBRING, Fla. - Highlands County is one of the areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Highlands County. School is still out Monday and at least one shelter remains open, but progress is being made. Over the weekend, utility crews were able to get the power turned back on for thousands.
fox13news.com
Palmetto man stole $100K in disaster relief funds intended for Florida Moose Lodge chapters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Over $100,000 in disaster relief funds were stolen from the Moose Lounge in Palmetto – and police said they tracked down the suspect. On Tuesday, Palmetto police said they arrested William Luff, who took the money that the local chapter raised for the Moose Lodges impacted by Hurricane Ian south of them.
floridapolitics.com
FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes
State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
fox13news.com
Suncoast Animal League sending pet supply caravan to facilities impacted by hurricane
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Amid the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian are the many animal shelters to the south of Tampa Bay that are now scrambling to keep pets safe and healthy. Some have lost everything as others run out of supplies. There's a local animal group rallying the...
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
fox13news.com
Warren v. DeSantis: Trial date set for suspended Hillsborough state attorney's lawsuit against Fla. governor
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off in a federal courtroom next month. Back in September, Warren appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee, asking to be reinstated to his position after DeSantis suspended him for "dereliction of duty."
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
