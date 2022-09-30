ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.
AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: Which noise-cancelling earbuds should you buy?

The last few weeks have brought us two huge true wireless releases: the AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. Sequels to some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds ever created, both models package enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC) and refined audio into similar designs. However, each has their own special set of skills that differentiate one from the other.
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make

After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
Best computer speakers under $100 in 2022

Whether it’s the 9-to-5’er Spotifying music at their desk all day or the e-sports competitor refining their gaming skills at home, everyone deserves satisfying audio from their workstation setups. Sure, not everyone has the funds to pair their desktop or laptop with high-end computer speakers, but there are models that can deliver terrific sound for under $100.
Amazon Prime Early Access headphone deals — Best savings in the early Black Friday sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (kicking off on October 11-12) is set to bring some big headphone deals, of which we're hand picking the best for this list right here. We know "early Black Friday sale" are big words, but trust us — based on the rumors we're seeing, there's going to be a lot of huge savings that mirror what you will see at the main event.
EDCEST everyday carry knife is designed to be worn on a watch strap for accessibility

Keep your knife closer than ever with the EDCEST everyday carry knife. Providing incredible portability and accessibility, this tiny knife is one you can wear on your watch strap. With a patent-pending design, it has specific models for Apple Watch straps and the Gshock 5600/5700 strap. However, it also comes in general sizes of 20 mm, 22 mm, and 24 mm. Crafted with a 3D-printing process with a selective laser sintering 3D printer, it uses minimal materials and has a super light weight. Additionally, its flexible yet robust sheath goes through mechanical polishing for a smooth surface. Then, choose from a Magnacut blade—heat treated at 63HRC in the US—or a stainless steel blade. Install it easily on your watch strap by simply sliding the sheath on. And it’ll stay securely in place. Finally, just lift the knife while pressing the thumb rest to remove it.
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
