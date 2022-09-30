Read full article on original website
Related
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
This whole high-end gaming PC is cheaper than an RTX 4090
Enjoy some serious high-end 4K gaming on this RX 6800 XT system.
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Refurbished Apple MacBook Air is on sale for under $300
Stack CommerceThe 11" computer with 1.6GHz Intel Core is discounted 64 percent from its $700 market price.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.
TechRadar
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: Which noise-cancelling earbuds should you buy?
The last few weeks have brought us two huge true wireless releases: the AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. Sequels to some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds ever created, both models package enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC) and refined audio into similar designs. However, each has their own special set of skills that differentiate one from the other.
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year
We're helping you prep for this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals with all our top predictions for the biggest price drops in 2022.
Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this year
If you're after a PS5 SSD or hard drive then this is what to expect from this year's Black Friday sales
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make
After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
laptopmag.com
Best computer speakers under $100 in 2022
Whether it’s the 9-to-5’er Spotifying music at their desk all day or the e-sports competitor refining their gaming skills at home, everyone deserves satisfying audio from their workstation setups. Sure, not everyone has the funds to pair their desktop or laptop with high-end computer speakers, but there are models that can deliver terrific sound for under $100.
Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and Meta Lost $260Bn in 24 Hours
Red, red, red: this was the color that prevailed on the stock display screens of Mega Tech on Wall Street on September 29th. Everywhere investors looked, everything was ugly because worries about the various challenges facing technology companies are only increasing. Investors are convinced that the economic slowdown and a...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Early Access headphone deals — Best savings in the early Black Friday sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (kicking off on October 11-12) is set to bring some big headphone deals, of which we're hand picking the best for this list right here. We know "early Black Friday sale" are big words, but trust us — based on the rumors we're seeing, there's going to be a lot of huge savings that mirror what you will see at the main event.
EDCEST everyday carry knife is designed to be worn on a watch strap for accessibility
Keep your knife closer than ever with the EDCEST everyday carry knife. Providing incredible portability and accessibility, this tiny knife is one you can wear on your watch strap. With a patent-pending design, it has specific models for Apple Watch straps and the Gshock 5600/5700 strap. However, it also comes in general sizes of 20 mm, 22 mm, and 24 mm. Crafted with a 3D-printing process with a selective laser sintering 3D printer, it uses minimal materials and has a super light weight. Additionally, its flexible yet robust sheath goes through mechanical polishing for a smooth surface. Then, choose from a Magnacut blade—heat treated at 63HRC in the US—or a stainless steel blade. Install it easily on your watch strap by simply sliding the sheath on. And it’ll stay securely in place. Finally, just lift the knife while pressing the thumb rest to remove it.
moneytalksnews.com
Can a Chromebook Replace Your Laptop?
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. One of the best freebies I’ve ever received from a company was a Chromebook. The CR-48 was the first Chromebook offered to the public, and I snagged mine a decade ago as part of the Chrome Notebook Pilot Program.
Comments / 0