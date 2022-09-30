Read full article on original website
Putin and the prince: fears in west as Russia and Saudi Arabia deepen ties
They both started wars in neighbouring countries, hold significant sway over energy markets, are known to brook no dissent and to covet spots in history. Russia’s embattled president, Vladimir Putin, and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, seem to have a lot in common. Nearly eight...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin held the door open for expanding areas of Ukraine under Russian control following the absorption of four regions it currently holds. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia after the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. The move came even as Ukrainian forces were pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those regions.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions as Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
