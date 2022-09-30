ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

msn.com

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Spice Cookies

This Pumpkin Spice Cookies recipe is so delicious, made with an extra ingredient that pairs so well. Who would have thought peanut butter went so well with pumpkin flavor?. When fall rolls around, it's finally the time of year when pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu at our favorite coffee shops. But why should coffee get all the love?
RECIPES
petguide.com

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats

The first leaf has fallen and so we’ve jumped on the Autumn bandwagon with our Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats. Perfect for pooches with sensitivities, this fall favorite is gluten free. Plus, it comes packed with pureed pumpkin, which is amazing for a dog’s digestive system. On top of that, it contains of vitamins, such as vitamin A, E and C, as well as iron and potassium. But don’t dip one of these cookies in your pumpkin spice latte – these treats are for dogs only!
PETS
Food Network

9 Need-To-Know Indigenous Restaurants in the U.S.

Indigenous eats have long been underrepresented across the U.S., but a fierce movement of talented chefs and activists paying tribute to the foods brought forth by their tribal ancestors is bringing change for the better. Lauded chefs like Don Guerra, Sean Sherman and Loretta Guzman are among the country’s top talent, and by way of cookbooks, bakeries and full-service restaurants, are helping the cuisine to become better understood.
RESTAURANTS
Florence Carmela

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Alisha Starr

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Bon Appétit

Chocolate Pecan Pie With Chantilly Cream

This recipe for silky, crunchy chocolate pecan pie is the secret to appeasing each and every one of your potluck guests. Pastry chef Liana Sinclair of Supperland in Charlotte, North Carolina—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—finds the traditional version of the Southern classic a tad sweet, so she keeps her rendition in check with the savory deep and bittersweet notes of chocolate in three ways. First, she adds Dutch cocoa powder to the flaky, buttery pie shell. Next, she tosses semisweet chocolate wafers into the unbaked pie crust before laying on the pecans and pouring the pie filling over the lot. Finally, Sinclair gilds her baked pie with a chantilly (a fancy word for whipped cream) that’s enriched with melted chocolate and a splash of bourbon. Feel free to swap out the spirit for hazelnut liqueur if you’re a Nutella lover or spiced rum when the holidays roll around—or, if you don’t keep alcohol around, swap it out for 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Classic pecan pie? You’ve got some competition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
therecipecritic.com

Autumn Apple Recipes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you love a delicious autumn apple recipe then you have come to the right spot! This is the place where you will find all of the best recipes that are made with crisp and delicious apples. Sweet, savory and everything in between, you are sure to find one that you love!
RECIPES
Family Proof

Vegan-Friendly Creamy Cucumber Salad: Recipes Worth Cooking

This German-inspired creamy cucumber salad with fresh dill and tangy coconut yogurt is a refreshing, plant-based side. It requires just 10 ingredients, 1 bowl, and one spoon to make. This salad only takes 15 minutes to prepare, cook, and have ready. Check out the video above to see how they...
RECIPES
macaronikid.com

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

I dreamed this recipe up when I got hungry for stuffed French toast, but couldn’t find a recipe using any of the ingredients I had on hand, so I went to my pantry, found a can of pumpkin, and whipped this up. It’s like eating a layer of pumpkin cheesecake between your French toast.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These pumpkin chocolate chip bars are the perfect fall treat! They bring in that classic pumpkin flavor with their soft and delicious texture and chocolaty taste. I bet you won’t be able to stop at just one!
RECIPES
momcollective.com

Healthy Fall Recipes

We love to cook during fall! The cooler weather, the yummy flavors and fresh produce…all perfect for fall cooking and baking fall recipes!. Check out these delicious healthy fall inspired recipes from How to Eat More Plants: Transform Your Health With 30 Plant-Based Foods per Week—and Why It’s Easier Than You Think © by Dr. Megan Rossi.
RECIPES
Food Network

The Nostalgia of Pizza Toast — And Why I Still Love It As an Adult

Pizza toast and pizza bagels are essentially the same idea — you take a slice of bread or bagel, slathering it with pizza sauce, cheese and a couple toppings. It’s a single serve snack idea that can be made in as little as 5 minutes and satisfies a craving without having to wait for pizza delivery.
FOOD & DRINKS

