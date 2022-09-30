Read full article on original website
youtube @UNCRatDog
4d ago
Honest question here. I thought we were supposed to recycle plastic bags, disposable cutlery, paper products, and stuff like that. Have they learned that these things are dangerous to recycle or something?
2
Frank Miller
4d ago
So what's going to happen with all this garbage that we're creating and putting in the yellow bags does it get burned or does it go in the landfill cuz that's not very good at recycling if you ask me if it goes in the landfill.
2
Two tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment kicked out of hotel, sleep in church amid confusion over stay
Nana Kwame had to remove his belongings at around midnight Monday night from the hotel where he’s been staying since his apartment building was condemned in July, he told MassLive. He and his mother, who also lived at 267 Mill St. in Worcester before its roof collapsed, spent the...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
Applications for Worcester’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund open: Here’s how it works
Worcester city officials announced Tuesday that applications for one of the programs it created to combat the city’s housing crisis have opened. The city used $15 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds it received to create an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Developers can now apply for up...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - October 3
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Food Hub opening marketplace in Glass Tower building on Main Street
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Food Hub is opening a marketplace on the first floor of the Glass Tower building at 446 Main Street. The new marketplace will offer dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs. Director Shon Rainford said it will be like a...
220-apartment development proposed in Worcester by Texas luxury brand firm
A Texas-based developer has proposed 220 apartments off of Lincoln Street in Worcester, according to documents filed with the city’s Planning Board. The development, proposed by Maple Multi-Family Land SE and named Alexan Worcester, would include two five-story buildings and 344 parking spaces at 3 Oriol Drive, a currently undeveloped vacant lot.
Two longtime employees at Manor take over as Fotiadis family steps back from operations
WEST BOYLSTON - After 25 years as owners of The Manor, and later The Draught House Bar & Grill, the Fotiadis family is passing the operation of the business to two chefs who have worked for the family for several years. Savvas Fotiadis, who owned and operated the banquet facility and restaurant with his sister Katerina Fotiadis-Rajotte and...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Target asks to withdraw Westfield warehouse plans ‘without prejudice’
WESTFIELD — Target Corp. has withdrawn its plans for a distribution warehouse on North Road in Westfield, City Planner Jay Vinskey said on Tuesday. A discussion and possible vote on the proposed 525,800-square foot warehouse had been scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting of the Planning Board, Vinskey said. In an email Monday night, however, Target sent the city an email requesting to withdraw its application “without prejudice,” to allow them to study next steps for the 120-acre parcel north of Westfield Barnes Regional Airport, a partially overlapping the aquifer.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
Tourists expected to arrive in western Massachusetts for the long weekend
A change in the colors can mean an increase in tourism!
Striking Sysco Boston workers confront fill-in drivers in Plympton
Hundreds of unionized food service distribution workers at Sysco Boston have been on strike since Saturday and say they won’t return to work until a new contract is reached. Over 300 employees of the food service distributor walked off the job after midnight on Saturday, and on Monday, workers were confronting non-unionized truck workers trying to make deliveries, NBC Boston reported. The workers are members of Teamsters at Local 653.
Owners of Great Meadowbrook Farm in Hardwick seek to operate thoroughbred horse racetrack
HARDWICK — The state’s Gaming Commission is set to consider a $20-million plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting to the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. The project at the former Goodfield Dairy Farm seeks to bring a horse farm and a one-mile track with a...
Holyoke Medical Center emergency docs sue Health New England over $2.5 million in unpaid claims
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Holyoke Medical Center doctors are suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements they claim the company has failed to pay for emergency room treatments, according to a lawsuit recently in Hampden Superior Court. The lawsuit says the Springfield-based insurance provider has...
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
Southwick voters to decide Whalley expansion TIF at Town Meeting next month
SOUTHWICK — Voters at a special Town Meeting on Nov. 15 will decide whether to allow Whalley Computer to enter into a renewed tax increment financing agreement with the town. The details on the TIF agreement are still sparse while the town awaits approval from the state, but Select...
Worcester License Commission awards liquor licenses to 5 of 6 applicants. Here's why
WORCESTER — The License Commission this week awarded five new liquor licenses, a perquisite that came with the city's population boom — but the process they used left the lawyer for one applicant perplexed. Six applicants for the five licenses offered presentations a week earlier during a public...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
