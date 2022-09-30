ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns entered their Week 5 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers looking to get back on track after a stunning upset loss the week before to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Doing so, however, would not come easy as the Mountaineers' offense was averaging 490 yards of total...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Week 5 Dynasty Stock Watch

Now about a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, we have a good idea of where we stand in our dynasty leagues. You know if you got lucky or unlucky one week. You know if a couple bad injuries will put you in a tough position to make a playoff run. It’s okay to be optimistic, but if your team has close to the fewest points scored after four games then it’s time to really evaluate your roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Arkansas State
Wichita Eagle

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern

What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#Locksmith#American Football#Sec#Texas A M#Baylor#Florida State#Clemson#Texas Tech#K State#Wildcats#Lsu At Auburn#Auburn#Tigers#Lsu
Wichita Eagle

Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around

Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisky for Rookie Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback, benching Mitch Trubisky for rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Trubisky will not start the second half against the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback was 7 for 13 for 84 yards and an interception in the first half. The Steelers had one of the worst offensive stat lines in the NFL during their 1-2 start to the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Plummet in NFL.com’s in Week 5 Power Rankings

After Week 3's win against the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos fans felt they could breathe a little easier knowing their team had just defeated a playoff-caliber team. However, with Sunday’s loss to the previously 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders, the anger and anxiety for this team's success going forward are at full throttle.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Justin Fields Forced to Withstand Severe Pressure

When Matt Eberflus spoke positively about Justin Fields' effort on Sunday, it said a good deal about his passing and maybe even more about his guts. Fields stood in and delivered at times or got out of the pocket at times against some unbelievable pressure up the middle by rushers working against Sam Mustipher and sometimes Lucas Patrick.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy