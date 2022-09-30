Read full article on original website
mab
2d ago
With no evidence presented whatsoever, you publish a slanderous article like this. I hope you get sued for every penny you have or will have.
Reply
8
Related
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
‘Stand Up, N-Words’: More Athletes Accuse Brigham Young University Crowd of Racism
Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy, this time centering around a women’s soccer game. Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified. She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Kyle Whittingham had a unique message for some reporters after Saturday’s game: ‘Get to conference’
The University of Utah scored a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, but, at his postgame press conference, coach Kyle Whittingham had more than football on his mind. After sharing his thoughts on the game, the Utes coach joked that it was time for reporters to make their way to the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
College Football World Believes Major Coach Is Getting Fired Today
The college football world believes a major head coach is probably getting fired on Sunday. Auburn fell to LSU, 21-17, on Saturday evening. The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season. Is Bryan Harsin's time done at Auburn?. Many fans are convinced that he will be out as the team's...
Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Saban reveals he went hard after Sam Pittman, says Arkansas team reflective of head coach
Ahead of this weekend’s matchup at Arkansas, Alabama coach Nick Saban has nothing but praise for Hogs head man Sam Pittman. The former offensive line mastermind has the Razorback offense humming through four weeks, and Saban knows a real challenge lies ahead for his defense, especially up front. “Well,...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
Fans Are Convinced Prominent SEC Coach Is Trying To Get Himself Fired
With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery. The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
BYU faces fresh racism allegations
Brigham Young University is facing new allegations of racism, The Guardian reported Friday. In a report from Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Derek Silva of The Guardian, five women’s soccer players “from a visiting team” who played against BYU in 2021 said that “they heard the N-word being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd.”
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL・
Look: College Football World Reacts To Michigan Locker Room Video
Michigan's trip to Iowa today means the Wolverines had to get ready in Kinnick Stadium's infamous pink locker room. In the past, Michigan has covered up the pink walls and lockers and carpet and everything in between to make their team more comfortable to less focused on the peculiar hue that has engulfed the room.
BYU Fans Accused Of Making Racial Slurs AGAIN After Players Knelt During National Anthem
Brigham Young University fans have once again been accused of hurling racial slurs toward collegiate athletes, Radar has learned.Five players on a women's soccer team reportedly were subjected to the N-word while they were playing at BYU in 2021. The slurs apparently came after the players knelt during the national anthem as part of a protest against racial and social injustice.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of ‘stand up, N-words’ during the anthem and right after,” one of the players said. “And when brought to the attention of the BYU coaching staff there was no real...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Halftime Interview
Following an impressive first-half performance against Arkansas, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Bryce Young's status. The talented quarterback suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. "Well, he's got a shoulder injury," Saban told Jenny Dell. "I don't know the extent of it, I don't know how...
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News
Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
Kentucky Fans Furious With Missed Call In Loss To Ole Miss
Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory. Levis scrambled for a few yards...
Comments / 3