ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Valerie Bertinelli & Tom Vitale Settle Divorce

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxx2Z_0iGqBqv400

Months after she filed for divorce, Valerie Bertinelli has reached a settlement with ex Tom Vitale.

According to the court documents obtained by People magazine, the settlement was signed off by a private judge, Hank Goldberg.

The settlement resolved their issues with spousal support, attorney fees, and the bifurcated validity of their premarital agreement.

Valerie and Tom did not appear in court.

In June, Vitale requested $50,000 in spousal support per month, $200,000 in legal fees, and challenged the validity of their prenup.

Bertinelli responded to Vitale’s court documents by filing a request to “an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement." She also asked for a separate trial to settle the other outstanding issues, in regards to spousal support and attorney fees.

According to Bertinelli, their prenup included a “waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."

Valerie and Tom went their separate ways in November after 10 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Bertinelli opened up on the split, telling People magazine, “We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.”

Valerie was previously married to late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007.

While Valerie has called Eddie her “soulmate” in the past, does she think she’ll meet another soulmate in life? Valerie told "Extra" in January, “I can tell you what, two things that I’m never going to do: I’m never going to get married and I’m never going to go on a restrictive diet again. Life’s too short. Life’s too short. I still care about what I put into my body. I’m going to you know, eat more fruits and more vegetables. I’m going to drink less alcohol, eat less sugar, move my body, but I’m not going to care about what the scale says.”

Comments / 11

Related
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Split: Divorcing After 14 Years

“Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry, 44, is pulling the plug on her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardrict, 42. On Tuesday, Mowry filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reports. While a separation date was not listed, Mowry is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#People Magazine
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Briana B.

Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy