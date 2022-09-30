Valerie Bertinelli & Tom Vitale Settle Divorce

Months after she filed for divorce, Valerie Bertinelli has reached a settlement with ex Tom Vitale.

According to the court documents obtained by People magazine, the settlement was signed off by a private judge, Hank Goldberg.

The settlement resolved their issues with spousal support, attorney fees, and the bifurcated validity of their premarital agreement.

Valerie and Tom did not appear in court.

In June, Vitale requested $50,000 in spousal support per month, $200,000 in legal fees, and challenged the validity of their prenup.

Bertinelli responded to Vitale’s court documents by filing a request to “an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement." She also asked for a separate trial to settle the other outstanding issues, in regards to spousal support and attorney fees.

According to Bertinelli, their prenup included a “waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support."

Valerie and Tom went their separate ways in November after 10 years of marriage.

Earlier this year, Bertinelli opened up on the split, telling People magazine, “We grew apart. The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.”

Valerie was previously married to late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007.

While Valerie has called Eddie her “soulmate” in the past, does she think she’ll meet another soulmate in life? Valerie told "Extra" in January, “I can tell you what, two things that I’m never going to do: I’m never going to get married and I’m never going to go on a restrictive diet again. Life’s too short. Life’s too short. I still care about what I put into my body. I’m going to you know, eat more fruits and more vegetables. I’m going to drink less alcohol, eat less sugar, move my body, but I’m not going to care about what the scale says.”