ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Maluma Releases ‘Junio’ Music Video — Watch Now!

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7UnD_0iGqBoOq00

Singer Maluma has just dropped his new single “Junio,” a catchy pop song with an urban feel.

Maluma premiered the song on Thursday night at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards!

The Latin heartthrob was joined onstage for the performance by 30 dancers and musicians, transporting the audience to the streets of Medellín, Colombia. Watch the performance here.

Maluma shot the music video for “Junio” in Medellín.

In the video, Maluma’s character is mesmerized by a beautiful woman, who he prays will notice him. After clearing the air on a misunderstanding, they connect.

Maluma’s love interest is played by deaf actress Jenifer Pulgarín.

The music video was directed by Maluma himself, along with César "Tes" Pimienta and Juan Felipe Zuleta.

“Junio” is a track from his upcoming album, a follow-up to his acclaimed record “Papi Juancho.”

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Spark Engagement Rumors

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose might be headed to the altar. The couple has fans speculating they are engaged after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a ring on that finger earlier this month. She may have been dropping a major hint in the caption, too, writing,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Emancipation: Will Smith's First Movie Since Oscars Slap Set for December Release on Apple TV+ — Watch Trailer

The trailer for Will Smith‘s first movie since the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap has arrived. Apple TV+ on Monday announced that slave drama Emancipation will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 9, one week after its limited theatrical release (on Dec. 2). Inspired by a true story and directed by Antonine Fuqua (Training Day), the film stars the embattled Oscar winner as an enslaved man who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family,” according to the official logline. You can watch the first teaser trailer below. The news of Emancipation‘s release comes a little more than two...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maluma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Latin Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Singer Maluma
extratv

James Earl Jones to Stop Voicing Darth Vader?

One of the most iconic voice-overs in screen history is pulling back. According to Vanity Fair, James Earl Jones, the 91-year-old acting legend who for over 40 years has given voice to Darth Vader, announced privately that he wanted to move away from the duty. In response, Lucasfilm and Disney...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Michelle Pfeiffer, Ice Cube & More Remember Coolio

On Wednesday, Hollywood was left shocked by rapper Coolio’s sudden death at 59. Michelle Pfeiffer, the star of “Dangerous Minds,” the movie that featured “Gangsta’s Paradise” on its soundtrack — and who also appeared in his music video for the smash hit — took to Instagram to pay tribute. She wrote, “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Olivia Wilde Posts Instagram Pic with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde celebrated the opening day of “Don’t Worry Darling” with a sweet throwback Instagram photo with boyfriend Harry Styles. The photo appears to have been taken during filming. Olivia, who directed the new movie, is all smiles as she sits across from Harry at a folding...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Expecting First Child

Jon Pardi, 37, and wife Summer, 32, have a baby on the way!. The couple is expecting their first child in early 2023, People reports. The country star told the magazine, "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three! I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Teresa Giudice Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice said goodbye to the ballroom on “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with her and her partner Pasha Pashkov after the elimination. Giudice shared, “It’s definitely not easy… I actually cried this week… I didn’t think I was...
TV SHOWS
extratv

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10

On Friday, Cannon announced that he had welcomed his third child with Brittany Bell, a baby boy who they named Rise Messiah. Cannon included a video from their “BlessingWay,” writing on Instagram, “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy