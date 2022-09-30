Read full article on original website
Video: Tyler McCaul Rides Dirt Merchant to A-Line in the Whistler Bike Park
Fake dating profiles, trash talk, and a whole lot of jumps! After a 3-year hiatus, Tyler McCaul returns to Whistler and catches up with Ian Morrison as they ride "the only lap in the park", Dirt Merchant to A-line. Film/Edit: Influx Productions.
Mustang Fastback Boasts a 428 And A 4-Speed, Bid Today
Canfield Bikes Reveals New Colors & Build Options for 2023 Balance
Today, we are excited to announce new colors and build options for a slightly updated version of the first CBF-equipped mountain bike, the Canfield Balance. Boasting 169 millimeters of rear wheel travel and 27.5-inch wheels, the Balance combines efficient pedaling with big-hit performance and playful handling. It is also mullet-compatible for those seeking business in the front while keeping the party in the back.
First Look: Ibis Oso - Not Just an Electric Ripmo
The list of bike companies who don't have an eMTB in their lineup continues to shrink, and it's even shorter now that Ibis has joined the electric party with the Oso. The Oso has 155mm of rear travel, a 170mm fork, and Bosch's Performance Line CX motor. A 750 Wh battery ensures there's plenty of juice for longer missions.
Must Watch: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'
World downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike. It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.
'No Ordinary Life' Podcast - EP. FOUR "Rampage, Ranches & Rattlesnakes" with Kyle Strait
Few people in the mountain biking world are unfamiliar with the name Kyle Strait. The Californian athlete has spent nearly all of his life on two wheels, and has become a household name in the mountain bike scene. Whether it be due to his exploits, year after year at Rampage, his edits from New World Disorder, the more recent Strait Acres event set up by himself and Rachel Strait, or anything else on his CV, there’s no doubt that he’s made a huge impact on the sport.
First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
You may have noticed the Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli World Cup team (the other vowel-phobic Canyon DH team) racing some unreleased tires last season. Along with team mentor Fabien Barel, they have been developing a complete range of tires designed specifically for racing. Now, Pirelli is finally ready to unveil them.
Video: Alex Volokhov, Carson Storch, Jordy Scott & More Style It Up at Highland Bike Park
In 2022 we’re celebrating the 10th year of our World Cup and Red Bull Rampage winning Rux suspension fork. Our recent North American stop of the Rux 10th Anniversary World Tour in mid-summer took some of our SR Suntour Werx team to the Highland Bike Park in Northfield, NH for an amazing weekend of fun times and great east coast riding.
