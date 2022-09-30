ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

CCDL Files Challenge To Connecticut’s Post-Sandy Hook Gun Laws

Connecticut’s assault weapons ban received a new constitutional challenge Thursday in a lawsuit by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League that marks the second effort to overturn the law since the Supreme Court struck down a New York firearm policy in June. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
City
Hartford, CT
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Person
William Tong
Eyewitness News

New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Firearms#Gun Rights#Gun Laws#U S Supreme Court
montanarightnow.com

Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday. He approved measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates. But Newsom denied bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. One new law will give California what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records. Newsom also relaxed standards to allow more ill and dying inmates to be released. He blocked a bill that would have made California the latest state to restrict segregated confinement. He also rejected giving the state prison system five years to marginally boost inmates' wages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NECN

New Laws to Take Effect in Connecticut Saturday

A number of new laws will take effect October 1. One takes a big step in protecting online dating users and victims of domestic violence. For starters, online dating services will need to let Connecticut users know the physical and financial risks at play. "I think this is another tool...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
montanarightnow.com

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections, Charles Daniels, has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. He was captured Wednesday night. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada . It's also raising the stakes in the western battleground state a month before the November elections where the Republican sheriff in Las Vegas, Joe Lombardo, is trying to unseat the Democratic governor.
NEVADA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Terminated VA system whistleblower alleges retaliation

WEST HAVEN — A union president terminated from her job as a registered nurse in the VA Connecticut health care system has filed a grievance alleging that it was an act of retaliation from management. Sandra Salmon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2138, has brought...
WEST HAVEN, CT
montanarightnow.com

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television broadcaster is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates clash in a live-broadcast debate. The first debate ahead of the Nov. 8 general election was held Friday night on KOB 4. Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti highlighted pocketbook issues and frustrations with crime in his bid to unseat first-term Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor reiterated her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college and no-pay child care. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS

