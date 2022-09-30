RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections, Charles Daniels, has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. He was captured Wednesday night. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada . It's also raising the stakes in the western battleground state a month before the November elections where the Republican sheriff in Las Vegas, Joe Lombardo, is trying to unseat the Democratic governor.

