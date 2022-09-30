Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
CCDL, 2nd Amendment group file suit against CT officials over ban on ‘modern sporting arms’
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said it partnered with the Second Amendment Foundation to file the federal civil rights action...
ctnewsjunkie.com
CCDL Files Challenge To Connecticut’s Post-Sandy Hook Gun Laws
Connecticut’s assault weapons ban received a new constitutional challenge Thursday in a lawsuit by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League that marks the second effort to overturn the law since the Supreme Court struck down a New York firearm policy in June. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District...
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Lamont, Stefanowski paint different pictures of CT in first debate
Trailing by double digits in recent polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski repeatedly jabbed at Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, trying in the first of two televised debates to stoke voter concerns over inflation, crime, police accountability, local zoning and how children are taught sex education in public schools. The Democratic governor...
cbia.com
August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
Our Lives: Preventing racial profiling in Connecticut
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Ken Barone, of UConn's Department of Public Policy, about the effort to prevent racial profiling in Connecticut reaching a milestone.
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski said crime was “out of control” and CT's 2-year-old accountability law was the main cause of police recruiting difficulties.
Several new Connecticut state laws take effect this weekend
A number of new state laws take effect Friday.
Eyewitness News
New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
montanarightnow.com
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
NECN
New Laws to Take Effect in Connecticut Saturday
A number of new laws will take effect October 1. One takes a big step in protecting online dating users and victims of domestic violence. For starters, online dating services will need to let Connecticut users know the physical and financial risks at play. "I think this is another tool...
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
montanarightnow.com
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
recordpatriot.com
Terminated VA system whistleblower alleges retaliation
WEST HAVEN — A union president terminated from her job as a registered nurse in the VA Connecticut health care system has filed a grievance alleging that it was an act of retaliation from management. Sandra Salmon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2138, has brought...
montanarightnow.com
