fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Takes 3-1 Win on Alumni Day
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 2, 2022) – Led by goals from Ryann Lucas, Kristen Cocozza, and Cambrie Arboreen, the Fordham Rams gave the women's soccer alumni in attendance plenty to cheer about, posting a 3-1 win over Rhode Island at Jack Coffey Field. With the win, Fordham improved...
fordhamsports.com
Fordham University Athletics
Clock URI Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score FOR Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Hutchins, Faith at goalie for Rhode Island. 00:00 King, Kyla at goalie for Fordham. 01:10 Corner kick by URI [01:10]. 05:03 Shot by FOR Velde, Natalie, SAVE Hutchins, Faith. 05:18...
fordhamsports.com
Gesien’s Late Marker Nets Draw Against UMass
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 1, 2022) – Fordham's Jakob Gesien scored the game-tying goal in the 89th minute, as the Rams finished with a 2-2 draw against the Massachusetts Minutemen in men's soccer action on Saturday night at Jack Coffey Field. With the draw, Fordham extended its unbeaten...
fordhamsports.com
Lipski Breaks Three-Set School Record in Loss at Loyola Chicago
Chicago, Ill. – Fordham volleyball fell in three sets at Loyola Chicago on Saturday, 19-25, 20-25, 23-25, although senior libero Mallory Lipski set a new school three-set record with 25 digs. With the loss, the Rams fall to 6-9 overall and 0-4 in league play through two weekends. Fordham...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
norwoodnews.org
Belmont: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2321 Belmont Avenue
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at a 7-story, mixed-use building 2321 Belmont Avenue in the Belmont section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 42 residential units, and available on NYC...
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
fox5ny.com
High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC
NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
fox5ny.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night. The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey. The region will likely see moderate to occasionally...
Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Fantasia short tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
It’s Fantastia’s world. We’re just living in it since she won season three of American Idol. This year, Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will headline a few concerts on her short tour, which include pit stops at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11 and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Nov. 11.
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
Multi-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge sparks delays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-car crash in the Brooklyn-bound, upper-level lanes of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is causing delays this Sunday evening. The crash involved four vehicles, the MTA said in an alert at 6:55 p.m., and was blocking the left lane of the roadway. Authorities received a call...
cititour.com
Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul
When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
Streets renamed to honor NYPD officers killed in 2003 undercover operation in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 20 years after two Staten Island detectives paid the ultimate sacrifice for the borough they swore to protect, the intersection where they were found fatally wounded now bears their legacy. As of Saturday, under the street sign for St. Paul Avenue in Tompkinsville, a...
Man killed after jumping in front of train at Penn Station
A man believed to be in his 20s was killed after he jumped in front of a train at Penn Station late Thursday night, according to police. The man jumped in front of the 1 train at the 34th Street-Penn Station just before 11:30 p.m., officials said.
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
