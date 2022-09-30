ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer Takes 3-1 Win on Alumni Day

Bronx, N.Y. – (October 2, 2022) – Led by goals from Ryann Lucas, Kristen Cocozza, and Cambrie Arboreen, the Fordham Rams gave the women's soccer alumni in attendance plenty to cheer about, posting a 3-1 win over Rhode Island at Jack Coffey Field. With the win, Fordham improved...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Fordham University Athletics

Clock URI Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score FOR Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Hutchins, Faith at goalie for Rhode Island. 00:00 King, Kyla at goalie for Fordham. 01:10 Corner kick by URI [01:10]. 05:03 Shot by FOR Velde, Natalie, SAVE Hutchins, Faith. 05:18...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Gesien’s Late Marker Nets Draw Against UMass

Bronx, N.Y. – (October 1, 2022) – Fordham's Jakob Gesien scored the game-tying goal in the 89th minute, as the Rams finished with a 2-2 draw against the Massachusetts Minutemen in men's soccer action on Saturday night at Jack Coffey Field. With the draw, Fordham extended its unbeaten...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Lipski Breaks Three-Set School Record in Loss at Loyola Chicago

Chicago, Ill. – Fordham volleyball fell in three sets at Loyola Chicago on Saturday, 19-25, 20-25, 23-25, although senior libero Mallory Lipski set a new school three-set record with 25 digs. With the loss, the Rams fall to 6-9 overall and 0-4 in league play through two weekends. Fordham...
CHICAGO, IL
norwoodnews.org

Belmont: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2321 Belmont Avenue

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at a 7-story, mixed-use building 2321 Belmont Avenue in the Belmont section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 42 residential units, and available on NYC...
BRONX, NY
talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
fox5ny.com

High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather

NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night. The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey. The region will likely see moderate to occasionally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Fantasia short tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates

It’s Fantastia’s world. We’re just living in it since she won season three of American Idol. This year, Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will headline a few concerts on her short tour, which include pit stops at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11 and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Nov. 11.
NEWARK, NJ
Washington Examiner

Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 officers injured in crash in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say two officers were injured in a car accident in the Bronx on Saturday.It happened just before 9 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.Details about the accident have not been released, but the front end of the NYPD cruiser was damaged.The two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.There were no arrests in connection to the accident.
BRONX, NY
cititour.com

Royal Rib Continues to Give Bed-Stuy its Soul

When Royal Rib House closed its doors at its longtime home on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a piece of the neighborhood was missing. Aside from its popular soul food, Royal Rib is also a social gathering place where visitors are often referred to on a first-name basis as Miss Vivian and Miss Lisa. That same feel is back at the new Royal Rib as it re-emerges in a shiny new storefront on Malcolm X Boulevard and where the crowds have also returned. You can easily wait 20-30 minutes for an order of their popular beef or pork ribs with tangy house special barbecue sauce.
BROOKLYN, NY

Community Policy