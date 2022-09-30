ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, candidate for governor Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, and job training. The candidates will be making a stop in Springfield at the to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Activists to lead walk against violence in Springfield

People will take to the streets in Springfield, Massachusetts this Sunday in a demonstration against violence. The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence is hosting a walk and rally. These biannual events are part remembrances for victims of violence and part calls for neighborhood action. The walk on Sunday begins at 2:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

City leaders discuss potential Saga nightclub ownership change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Saga nightclub in Springfield has been shut down since May due to a deadly shooting, pending review by the Springfield Board of License Commissioners. Now, we’re learning about a potential ownership change. Western Mass News gave a closer listen to what was said during a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Over $430,000 raised in Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's

WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people took to the streets Sunday for the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over 1,400 participants walked a 3.1-mile loop through Worcester —starting and ending at the Hanover Insurance Office Park. The 257 teams raised over $438,000. The money will support...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

