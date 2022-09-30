Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, candidate for governor Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, and job training. The candidates will be making a stop in Springfield at the to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
Red Mass honoring 6 individuals in Springfield
The St. Thomas More Society of Western Massachusetts will honor six individuals during the annual Red Mass on Sunday.
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
westernmassnews.com
Chef Neftalí Durán honored in Holyoke for educating, combatting food inequality
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice held an event Saturday to fundraise for future grants and scholarships. It all took place at the Armour Yard near Holyoke Community College. Saturday’s recipient was Neftalí Durán, a native of Oaxaca, Mexico, who came to the U.S. in...
Springfield remembers GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan
The GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run & Walk honors the life of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan who gave his life defending his country.
wamc.org
Activists to lead walk against violence in Springfield
People will take to the streets in Springfield, Massachusetts this Sunday in a demonstration against violence. The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence is hosting a walk and rally. These biannual events are part remembrances for victims of violence and part calls for neighborhood action. The walk on Sunday begins at 2:30...
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
westernmassnews.com
City leaders discuss potential Saga nightclub ownership change
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Saga nightclub in Springfield has been shut down since May due to a deadly shooting, pending review by the Springfield Board of License Commissioners. Now, we’re learning about a potential ownership change. Western Mass News gave a closer listen to what was said during a...
Local organization honors Domestic Violence Against Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time of deep significance for the Alianza agency in Holyoke. An organization providing services for women who've suffered at the hands of their partners.
CSO opens new Springfield clinic to meet expanding mental health needs created by pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – COVID lockdowns left hundreds of children dealing with grief and isolation, threw a wrench into the recovery process for people facing substance abuse and left many feeling terrible without knowing why. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, Clinical & Support Options has seen a 20%...
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
Chicopee is ‘starting to look like a trash city:’ Council looks for ways to beautify entryways
CHICOPEE – Concerned about high grass, brush and trash, the City Council is calling for a long-term plan to address ways to beautify the city. “If we want to clean up our city, we have to start by cleaning up our own areas,” Councilor Robert J. Zygarowski said.
spectrumnews1.com
Over $430,000 raised in Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people took to the streets Sunday for the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over 1,400 participants walked a 3.1-mile loop through Worcester —starting and ending at the Hanover Insurance Office Park. The 257 teams raised over $438,000. The money will support...
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
42 correctional officers graduate in Ludlow
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office graduated another class of correctional officers Friday morning.
UPDATE: City of Easthampton looking to renovate old schools into affordable housing
An update to a story we brought you in August, the city of Easthampton is now one step closer to turning three old school buildings into affordable housing. 22News is working for you on what the mayor is saying about the next steps.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
