ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season preview

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is just three weeks away from its first exhibition game. Perhaps for some of you that seems a bit quicker than anticipated given the football team’s undefeated start. Alas, basketball season draws near and the state of the Syracuse program is as...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Let’s talk about College Gameday

The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 and ranked in the Top 25 with a big game waiting for them after this bye week. Many fans have spent the last couple of weeks talking themselves into ESPN’s College Gameday making their first-ever visit for a Syracuse football game. Yesterday’s news that...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Game vs. NC State set for 3:30 pm ET kickoff on ACC Network

The No. 22 Syracuse Orange are one win away from going bowling, sitting at 5-0 as one of the 16 undefeated teams left in FBS college football. After the Orange handle business against Bye Week U this Saturday, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15 for a matchup against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, and the game time for that contest has been announced.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Staten Island, NY
Sports
Staten Island, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
College Sports
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: can transfer Dyaisha Fair take the Orange to new heights?

Heading into this season, one thing’s for sure with Syracuse Orange women’s basketball: the team owns one of the NCAA’s hidden gems. In The Athletic’s list of most intriguing women’s college basketball players, Syracuse transfer Dyaisha Fair ranked in the top 25. The Buffalo transfer joined the team alongside a handful of other former Bulls players and new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Sean Tucker reanimates Syracuse football’s offense

Syracuse improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1987 with a 59-0 win over Wagner. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While Sean Tucker averaged over ten yards a carry for Syracuse, the bulk of his success came on plays designed to either get him outside or present cutback opportunities where he could use his vision to see a crease and his speed to zip through it. Tucker’s 60-yard scoring burst came on a handoff that got him outside and he had a touchdown called back by penalty in the second quarter where he ran on the perimeter. He was still credited with 23 yards on the play and had another big run later in the second quarter on the same play call.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#American Football#College Football#The Syracuse Orange#Central New York#Wagner 13
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll

One week after sneaking onto the Coaches’ Poll at No. 25, the 5-0 Syracuse Orange have found themselves on the AP Poll as well. Today’s latest rankings have ‘Cuse in the No.22 spot, passing conference foes Florida State and Pitt, who both lost yesterday. This comes after...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: more thoughts on lopsided win over Wagner

The Syracuse Orange are a convincing 5-0 after putting on an absolute clinic against Wagner. I’ve seen some lopsided games before, but NEVER one that actually got shortened because everyone knew it had already been over for some time. I’m going to be that guy and still nitpick a...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
College
Syracuse University
247Sports

Watch: Freshman JJ Starling on Learning and Contributing

Freshman JJ Starling officially practiced for the first time as a college basketball player on Saturday, October 1st, with the Fighting Irish. The 6’4 200, pound native of Baldwinsville, NY, talked about learning from his “older’ teammates and the difference in the college game. Starling, noted for his scoring ability, spoke about his passing skills and fitting into the Note Dame system, in addition to life as a freshman on the Notre Dame campus.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jordan Marshall, Marcus Harrison

Aside from Syracuse football being ranked in the AP (22) and Coach’s Poll (21) for the first time since 2019, there’s plenty of news to talk about as we do our first roundup of October. The Orange handed out several offers in the last week, and we start...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway

(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy