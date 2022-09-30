Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
The 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season preview
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is just three weeks away from its first exhibition game. Perhaps for some of you that seems a bit quicker than anticipated given the football team’s undefeated start. Alas, basketball season draws near and the state of the Syracuse program is as...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Notable Pro Football Focus stats from the first five games
If you’re a normal reader of the site this football season, you’ll know that I usually do grades here for the latest Syracuse Orange football game on Tuesdays. But after that “game” against Wagner, do you really need to see grades?. If you want grades, every...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Let’s talk about College Gameday
The Syracuse Orange are 5-0 and ranked in the Top 25 with a big game waiting for them after this bye week. Many fans have spent the last couple of weeks talking themselves into ESPN’s College Gameday making their first-ever visit for a Syracuse football game. Yesterday’s news that...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Game vs. NC State set for 3:30 pm ET kickoff on ACC Network
The No. 22 Syracuse Orange are one win away from going bowling, sitting at 5-0 as one of the 16 undefeated teams left in FBS college football. After the Orange handle business against Bye Week U this Saturday, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15 for a matchup against the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, and the game time for that contest has been announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: can transfer Dyaisha Fair take the Orange to new heights?
Heading into this season, one thing’s for sure with Syracuse Orange women’s basketball: the team owns one of the NCAA’s hidden gems. In The Athletic’s list of most intriguing women’s college basketball players, Syracuse transfer Dyaisha Fair ranked in the top 25. The Buffalo transfer joined the team alongside a handful of other former Bulls players and new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: What’s college football saying about the Orange after week 5?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for an undefeated team and ranked team. AP and Coaches Poll. Syracuse is ranked 22nd in the AP poll and...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Thoughts on the first five weeks of the 2022 season
The Syracuse Orange enter the bye week with a record of 5-0 and a top 25 ranking. It hasn’t always been easy or pretty, but all that matters is that number in the win column. We decided to share our thoughts on the season so far and we welcome...
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Sean Tucker reanimates Syracuse football’s offense
Syracuse improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1987 with a 59-0 win over Wagner. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While Sean Tucker averaged over ten yards a carry for Syracuse, the bulk of his success came on plays designed to either get him outside or present cutback opportunities where he could use his vision to see a crease and his speed to zip through it. Tucker’s 60-yard scoring burst came on a handoff that got him outside and he had a touchdown called back by penalty in the second quarter where he ran on the perimeter. He was still credited with 23 yards on the play and had another big run later in the second quarter on the same play call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll
One week after sneaking onto the Coaches’ Poll at No. 25, the 5-0 Syracuse Orange have found themselves on the AP Poll as well. Today’s latest rankings have ‘Cuse in the No.22 spot, passing conference foes Florida State and Pitt, who both lost yesterday. This comes after...
Syracuse football is 1 win away from bowl eligibility: Where do the experts predict SU will play?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse is one win shy of becoming bowl eligible. You can start blocking out dates in late December or around New Year’s Day, but don’t make any travel plans just yet. There’s still two months to go until bowl invites are formally handed out....
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: more thoughts on lopsided win over Wagner
The Syracuse Orange are a convincing 5-0 after putting on an absolute clinic against Wagner. I’ve seen some lopsided games before, but NEVER one that actually got shortened because everyone knew it had already been over for some time. I’m going to be that guy and still nitpick a...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Freshman JJ Starling on Learning and Contributing
Freshman JJ Starling officially practiced for the first time as a college basketball player on Saturday, October 1st, with the Fighting Irish. The 6’4 200, pound native of Baldwinsville, NY, talked about learning from his “older’ teammates and the difference in the college game. Starling, noted for his scoring ability, spoke about his passing skills and fitting into the Note Dame system, in addition to life as a freshman on the Notre Dame campus.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jordan Marshall, Marcus Harrison
Aside from Syracuse football being ranked in the AP (22) and Coach’s Poll (21) for the first time since 2019, there’s plenty of news to talk about as we do our first roundup of October. The Orange handed out several offers in the last week, and we start...
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Matt Sheppard Banks $20,000 Outlaw 200 Win After Classic Battle With Mat Williamson
FULTON, NY – Two of the best in Modified racing in late season big dollar events, Matt Sheppard and defending race winner Mat Williamson slugged it out for almost the entire race with Savannah, NY Matt Shepperd collecting his second career Outlaw 200 Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway.
The decades-long chase to land a semiconductor giant near Syracuse (timeline)
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County leaders have spent decades trying to lure a major employer to a few hundred woodland acres of land north of Syracuse. The ideas have ranged from a vehicle factory to an indoor farm to a pharmaceutical plant. (One idea from the 1980s? Make it a landfill.)
Comments / 0