Syracuse improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1987 with a 59-0 win over Wagner. Here are some quick hits from the game:. While Sean Tucker averaged over ten yards a carry for Syracuse, the bulk of his success came on plays designed to either get him outside or present cutback opportunities where he could use his vision to see a crease and his speed to zip through it. Tucker’s 60-yard scoring burst came on a handoff that got him outside and he had a touchdown called back by penalty in the second quarter where he ran on the perimeter. He was still credited with 23 yards on the play and had another big run later in the second quarter on the same play call.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO