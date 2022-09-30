Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street at around 2:12AM. That’s where they found 23-year-old Reginald Woods of Montgomery and another man with gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO