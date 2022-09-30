Read full article on original website
Alabama man accused of shooting two women, leaving their bodies inside apartment
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with shooting two women to death inside their Hoover apartment. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
Suspect, 21, charged with murder in August shooting death of 33-year-old Montgomery man
A 21-year-old suspect is being held in the Montgomery County jail after he was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the August shooting death of a 33-year-old man, police said. Zernell Mills, 21, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Monday and transported to the jail, where he is being...
alabamanews.net
Marion Police & SBI Investigate Stabbing Death in Marion
A Marion man is dead — and a murder investigation is now underway — after a stabbing at a Marion apartment complex. It’s the first murder committed in the city of Marion — in the past several years. Police Chief Tony Bufford — says officers responded...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death. Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of Montgomery. Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon...
selmasun.com
Shooting in Montgomery leaves one dead, one injured
Montgomery Police have opened an investigation after a shooting resulted in one being killed and one with life-threatening injuries. According to Alabama News Network police discovered a man identified as Reginald Woods, 23, dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man's name has not been released. The report...
alabamanews.net
One Man Killed, Another Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Pine Street at around 2:12AM. That’s where they found 23-year-old Reginald Woods of Montgomery and another man with gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead. The other man’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
Montgomery police investigate Sunday morning homicide
Montgomery police said they are investigating a homicide after two men were found shot early Sunday morning, one fatally. On Sunday at about 2:12 a.m., Montgomery police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Pine Street. Reginald Woods, 23, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was...
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
Montgomery man arrested, charged with fraud and exploitation of the elderly
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg announced that a Montgomery man was arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud Monday. 35-year-old Nicholas Allen, of Montgomery, was indicted on one count of securities fraud and one count of financial exploitation of the […]
selmasun.com
Nonprofit leader LaQuenna Lewis finds herself in need after house fire
Imagine coming home after going to the movies with your family to find your home completely engulfed in fire and burning to the ground. You now have only the clothes on your back. This happened to Lewis family Saturday night. Bryan and LaQuenna Lewis, who is founder of Love Is...
Alberta man dies in Marengo County after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
An Alberta man was killed in a Marengo County car crash early Sunday morning, state troopers said. A two-vehicle crash at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, left Curtis O. Ransom, 48, fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Kevin A. Bailey, 51, of McDavid, Fla.
Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
selmasun.com
Marengo County girl wins Alabama 4-H Golden Egg contest
A Marengo County youngster has won a contest that assesses the ability of Alabama 4-H members to raise chickens that produce high-quality eggs. Alyssa Rios, a sixth-grade homeschool student who has been a member of 4-H for three years, won the Golden Egg Contest. Rios is the third Marengo County resident to win the contest.
selmasun.com
County Commission recognizes Selma man living with little known medical condition
The Dallas County Commission recognized September as Chiari Malformation Awareness Month and honored a Dallas County resident who has lived with the disease at their Sept. 12 meeting. John Harper, who suffers from the condition, told the commission that Chiari Malformation is a condition whereby the base of the skull...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Release Identity of Man Killed in I-85 Crash in Montgomery
Montgomery police have now released the name of the man who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near the Bell Road overpass on Friday. Police say 44-year-old Burtish Quarles of Montgomery was killed when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler at around 10:46AM.
elmoreautauganews.com
Redland Road and Rifle Range Road Intersection Construction Update
The traffic signal has been installed at the Redland Road and Rifle Range Road intersection. A final inspection with the contractor who installed the traffic signal is scheduled for this week. Once the inspection is complete, the signal will be set on flash for seven days before becoming fully operational next week. Please continue to use caution in this area as guardrail work and permanent stripe are still remaining to be completed.
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
Most Alabama inmates back to work after week-long prison strike
After a week of inmates at Alabama prisons refusing to work during a strike for prison reform, most are back at work. Five of the 15 major Alabama Department of Corrections facilities are still experiencing total inmate worker stoppages, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Most facilities have seen the partial return of inmate workers and have had regular meal services restored, she said.
