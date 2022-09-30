'Of course I am the best!': Kenenisa Bekele claims he is the greatest long-distance runner of all time as the 40-year-old bids to win first London Marathon title... despite Eliud Kipchoge breaking his own world record last weekend

For all the stars missing from Sunday’s London Marathon, it has been tempting to overlook that one of those on the start line is arguably the greatest distance runner in history.

Indeed, to go Kenenisa Bekele’s view of himself, there is little room for debate at all. His confidence comes with some justification, given the Ethiopian holds three Olympic gold medals, 17 world titles spanning cross-country, track and road, and held world records across 5,000m and 10,000m for 15 and 16 years respectively. He is also No 2 on the all-time marathon list.

But it is the Kenyan at No 1 in regard of the latter, Eliud Kipchoge, who has tended to keep Bekele in the shade in wider discussions around the best there ever was, and that has only intensified since he broke his marathon world record last weekend.

Kenenisa Bekele has admitted he thinks he is the greatest long-distance runner of all time

The 40-year-old has picked up a catalogue of achievements during an illustrious career

Despite that achievement, Bekele is of the view that his accomplishments across a broader range of distances gives him the edge.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Marathon, where he will attempt to land his first London title at the age of 40, he said: ‘What I did in world championships, Olympics, cross country and the world records - for those competitions of course I am the best.'

‘With the marathon I couldn't achieve what everybody hoped. Somehow I failed with some marathon races. But, on the other hand, my marathon times also tell you something.

He is bidding to win the London Marathon for the first time ever this Sunday at the age of 40

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, Bekele's rival, is the world record holder for a marathon race

'I am second overall behind Eliud Kipchoge. And it was very close. It was only two seconds until last week.

‘So this tells everyone: it doesn’t matter if I win a marathon or 10 times or 20 times, how many athletes can run this time? Of course I'm not perfect. I’ve not really achieved all the spectators or my fans wanted from me. But, on the other hand, those results were not easy to achieve.’

Bekele will be among a limited number of star names in the elite fields this weekend following the withdrawals of Sir Mo Farah, Brigid Kosgei and Eilish McColgan.