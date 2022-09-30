ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

EUDORA, Kan. — A child taken during a custody dispute between parents was found in Johnson County early Friday.

Officers first reported the child as a kidnapping victim, but as the investigation progressed, they released additional information.

Topeka police responded to an apartment around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. Officers determined the child’s parents were arguing and the non-custodial parent left the area with the 3-year-old.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Eudora Police Department were notified the child was in a car on the Kansas Turnpike and driving toward the Kansas City area.

Officers stopped the vehicle near K-7 and K-10 around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers said they arrested the three adults inside the vehicle, and also found a weapon.

The 3-year-old child was not injured and returned to their legal guardian.

The incident remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office when it is complete.

