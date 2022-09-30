The Central-West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to support and provide much-needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. “We have things like tarps, flood kits that contain work gloves, Clorox bleach that you are going to need whenever water is involved,” said Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland. “Shovels and safety kits, masks, things like that. You never want to breathe in those fumes when you are cleaning up after a flood. When we get there, we are able to drop those supplies and those vans become mobile feeding units where we can feed thousands of people out of those vans.”

