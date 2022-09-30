ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
McDonald's Menu Adds a (Very) New Take on an Old Favorite

McDonald's (MCD) breakfast menu has always been built around the classic Egg McMuffin. That sandwich, which is roughly 50 years old (it was invented in 1971), was originally meant as a take on Eggs Benedict. That explains the odd choice of Canadian Bacon as the meat for the simple sandwich...
Yuengling Hershey’s chocolate beer returns for Halloween

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — D.G. Yuengling & Son, announced Tuesday the return of its beer collaboration with Hershey’s. According to a media release, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is back for its fourth year in a row, just in time for Halloween. Yuengling says the popular brew has grown significantly since its debut in 2019 and […]
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient

Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
Doritos launches two new flavours inspired by nation's favourite pizzas

As Margherita and Pepperoni claim the top spots as the nation’s favourite pizza toppings, Doritos has combined takeaway pizza flavours with its tortilla chip for a new snack. You can choose between two new Doritos flavours: Triple Cheese Pizza flavour and Loaded Pepperoni Pizza flavour. Alex Nicholas, Marketing Manager...
