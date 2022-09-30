ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Seattle named one of the best foodie cities in America

SEATTLE — In a new WalletHub report, Seattle was named one of the best foodie cities in the United States, and a neighbor topped the list. The Emerald City ranked No. 7 on the list. Portland claimed the No. 1 spot, edging Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Austin and Sacramento, respectively.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
City
Gold Bar, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways

The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Seattle plans to spend $2 million for broken windows at local businesses

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday the launch of the Storefront Repair Fund, which “will leverage nearly $2 million of federal funding to repair or reimburse damage to small business storefronts." Harrell was joined at the press conference by council member Sara Nelson and Markham McIntyre, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Creating Buoy, the new Seattle Kraken mascot

SEATTLE — When Buoy dropped from the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night, it was the culmination of 18 months of work. The team was set to unveil Buoy in December of last year, but then, COVID-19 surged. "We decided, let's wait," said Katie Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Emerald Queen Casino Puzzle of the Night

Watch Wheel of Fortune weeknights on KOMO 4. Look for the puzzle code word and enter below for your chance to win a prize from Emerald Queen Casino - the Entertainment Capital of the Northwest!
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Peninsula#Mobile#Mlb Playoffs#Orioles#Skykomish
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
MLB
KOMO News

Two men shot while pumping gas Monday night in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station Monday night. Police said Tuesday it does not appear to be a random shooting. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Contest: Enter to win 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' tickets

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," an all-new theatrical experience, is coming to The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Nov. 16. The all-new live stage show is the one and only way fans can experience America’s Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. One of the greatest game shows of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy