KOMO News
King County city named third-best place to live in country, per Money Magazine
One city in King County was ranked No. 3 among the best cities to live in the country in a new Money Magazine report. Kirkland claimed bronze in the competition, which is judged by economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie. Atlanta took home the No. 1 slot, followed by Tempe, Ariz.
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
KOMO News
Seattle named one of the best foodie cities in America
SEATTLE — In a new WalletHub report, Seattle was named one of the best foodie cities in the United States, and a neighbor topped the list. The Emerald City ranked No. 7 on the list. Portland claimed the No. 1 spot, edging Orlando, Miami, San Francisco, Austin and Sacramento, respectively.
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
KOMO News
Seattle plans to spend $2 million for broken windows at local businesses
SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday the launch of the Storefront Repair Fund, which “will leverage nearly $2 million of federal funding to repair or reimburse damage to small business storefronts." Harrell was joined at the press conference by council member Sara Nelson and Markham McIntyre, the...
KOMO News
Creating Buoy, the new Seattle Kraken mascot
SEATTLE — When Buoy dropped from the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena Saturday night, it was the culmination of 18 months of work. The team was set to unveil Buoy in December of last year, but then, COVID-19 surged. "We decided, let's wait," said Katie Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer...
KOMO News
Emerald Queen Casino Puzzle of the Night
Watch Wheel of Fortune weeknights on KOMO 4. Look for the puzzle code word and enter below for your chance to win a prize from Emerald Queen Casino - the Entertainment Capital of the Northwest!
kpug1170.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
KOMO News
'Everyone should be concerned:' Mayor Harrell reacts to violent weekend in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators are looking for answers in multiple shootings across Seattle from over the weekend. At least five people were hurt in shootings in the city from Friday evening to Monday morning. Four of the victims are students at the University of Washington. They were shot following...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
KOMO News
Police reopen 7th and Denny in Seattle after investigating overnight shooting
SEATTLE — Police are investigating gunfire heard near the KOMO Plaza around Seattle Center overnight. The shots began around 2 a.m. Monday. KOMO News employees said they heard at least five gunshots on the Denny Way side of the building. Police said they received reports of someone firing from...
KOMO News
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour to make a stop at Seattle's Lumen Field next summer
SEATTLE — Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour is making a stop in Seattle next summer. The "Shape of You" superstar's North American tour dates were released on Monday, and included was an Aug. 26, 2023 date at Lumen Field. Other nearby stops include Vancouver, BC, and Southern California's Santa Clara...
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
KOMO News
SR 20 fully blocked in Oak Harbor Tuesday night for fatal collision
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said both directions of SR 20 in Oak Harbor are blocked Tuesday night while troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision happened on SR 20 near SW 6th Ave in Oak Harbor around 9:30 p.m. There...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
KOMO News
Two men shot while pumping gas Monday night in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station Monday night. Police said Tuesday it does not appear to be a random shooting. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9...
KOMO News
Contest: Enter to win 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' tickets
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," an all-new theatrical experience, is coming to The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Nov. 16. The all-new live stage show is the one and only way fans can experience America’s Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. One of the greatest game shows of...
