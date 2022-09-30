Read full article on original website
STORY AND PHOTO GALLERY: Jeanerette Pastor drops blessings from above
Following a particularly wet season in Jeanerette, local pastor gave back to the community through a blessing of the crops. Rev. Alexander Albert, the pastor at St. John The Evangelist in Jeanerette, Louisiana, blessed sugar cane crops, a meal, and the water used to spray over the crops. The event...
LPD: Residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette
A residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette has been confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department.
Former ‘Gremlin Gang’ member signs million-dollar record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Karen & Fred Hoyt honored as Vermilion Parish Leaders in Philanthropy Award recipients
Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank are pleased to announce the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Vermilion Parish, Karen & Fred Hoyt. The Hoyts' passion for philanthropy was infused into the culture of their local business, through which Karen and Fred contribute a portion of...
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Best Lafayette Restaurants for a Perfect Sunday Brunch
Lafayette (Acadiana) has so many excellent restaurants that serve Sunday brunch. We found that some stand out a little more than others.
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
Local coffee shop opening rooftop coffee bar in Lafayette
A Lafayette-based coffee shop is set to open its third location, and this one will feature a rooftop coffee bar.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in St. Martin Parish
News 10 reported on a hit-and-run incidents in Breaux Bridge
‘When I’m chief’: Two of the finalists for Lafayette police chief share their visions at forum
Two of the three finalists for Lafayette police chief pitched themselves and their ideas to the community on Thursday evening, just two weeks before they’re set to be questioned by interviewers in the final round of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s hiring process. Former Louisiana State Police trooper Brian Ardoin...
Jeff Davis Parish students, 14 and 17, charged with battery of a school teacher
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
Women Who Mean Business: Anita Begnaud's next goal? Bring a large hotel downtown
Editor's note: This is the first in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Anita Begnaud’s next mission is to help land a hotel in downtown Lafayette. And not just a chain boutique hotel....
Jury convicts New Iberia man for attacking and threatening to kill girlfriend
After several hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a New Iberia man was convicted for several violent offenses by a St. Landry Parish jury.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
Ville Platte man arrested after setting mobile home on fire with relatives inside
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM), a Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home with four people inside.
