ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

STORY AND PHOTO GALLERY: Jeanerette Pastor drops blessings from above

Following a particularly wet season in Jeanerette, local pastor gave back to the community through a blessing of the crops. Rev. Alexander Albert, the pastor at St. John The Evangelist in Jeanerette, Louisiana, blessed sugar cane crops, a meal, and the water used to spray over the crops. The event...
JEANERETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Mowata#Morewater
KPEL 96.5

Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say

Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy