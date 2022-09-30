Read full article on original website
Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse-based band Sophistafunk is teaming up with Guy Fieri
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse based band Sophistafunk is gaining much deserved attention on a national level. The band developed a great relationship with Food Network Star Guy Fieri when the Fieri shot episodes of the Food Network show, Diners Drive-ins and Dives, back in 2012 in Syracuse. They are now bringing the funk to Primetime TV.
newyorkupstate.com
John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
Bruce Coville Halloween Writing Contest 2022: Mystery at Mousewell Manor
Editor’s note: Children’s writer Bruce Coville of Syracuse has once again written the beginning of a Halloween story - and he needs an ending. Finish the story and send it to us. Winners will be chosen in each of three groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth and fifth grades, and sixth and seventh grades. (See contest rules below.) Winning entries will be published on syracuse.com and in The Post-Standard.
localsyr.com
Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll kicks off Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — For those who love this time of the year but might get too spooked with certain Halloween themes, there is a “spooktacular” event coming your way. From the same team that brought you “Lights on the Lake” and “Fright Nights,” the Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll...
cnycentral.com
'How to Dance in Ohio' weekend showings cancelled following spike in Covid cases
Syracuse, NY — Showings of “How to Dance in Ohio” at Syracuse Stage have been cancelled this weekend as covid cases begin to spike again. The new musical, based on an award-winning HBO documentary, demonstrates the many challenges and triumphs of 7 young adults from Columbus, Ohio, who all live on the autism spectrum.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
Hey Baldwinsville families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In communities such as Baldwinsville, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort. If you have cool school ideas from...
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
iheartoswego.com
Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Brussel Sprout & Farro Salad!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3...
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
cnycentral.com
Food truck explodes before Pumpkinfest begins in Cortland
Syracuse, NY — A food truck explosion rocked the Cortland community Sunday morning. It shut down several streets in the area just before Pumpkinfest was set to begin. The blast happened around 7:30 a.m., blowing the roof off the Deli Bros. food truck. No one was hurt. Pumpkinfest still...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Wagner
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host the Wagner Seahawks in the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service.
cnycentral.com
WATCH: Friday Night Lights Sept. 30
SYRACUSE — Friday Night Lights sponsored by Connors & Ferris delivered once again. Highlights:
localsyr.com
Frosty start to the week for CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – SUNDAY NIGHT:. The high clouds that were over us late in the afternoon Sunday thin out and winds die down, so we have a perfect recipe for ‘radiational cooling’ across Central New York. There will be widespread low to mid 30s across the...
CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
