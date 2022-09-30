Editor’s note: Children’s writer Bruce Coville of Syracuse has once again written the beginning of a Halloween story - and he needs an ending. Finish the story and send it to us. Winners will be chosen in each of three groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth and fifth grades, and sixth and seventh grades. (See contest rules below.) Winning entries will be published on syracuse.com and in The Post-Standard.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO