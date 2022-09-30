Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
5 Ways Jeff Bezos Lives an Extravagant Life
Jeff Bezos was flying high during the pandemic, both literally and figuratively. In August 2020, he became the first human being on Earth to amass a net worth of more than $200 billion. A little less...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
$100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US stocks gain ground; pound rallies after UK tax retreat
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Monday and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. The...
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
What the Helium ‘grift’ tells us about crypto
Illustration of Helium's cryptocurrency on a coin. Good morning from San Francisco, where I’ll be moderating at Circle’s Converge, a conference bringing together A-list figures like SBF, Mark Cuban, and (checks notes) Serena Williams and Charlize Theron. It should be a good one. Today’s headline is a nod...
Zuckerberg Still Rich Despite Drop in Net Worth
Well, that didn't take long. Authorities in London were busy this past week. , the latter taking the internet by storm. One can only assume that the teen's. weren't up to par, though whatever the case, this must be a difficult time for the teenager and everyone else involved, not that it absolves the hacker of their crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Financial Disruption - Is the Financial Revolution Happening?
Thirteen years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis block that kicked off the start of the Bitcoin network. Encoded into the block was a message from Satoshi: “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks,” a message in reference to a headline from the same day. More specifically, the message reflected the environment Bitcoin was born into, and Satoshi’s rationale for creating a new financial system.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $4,886 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $4,886, which is 2.08x the current floor price of 1.76 Ethereum ETH/USD ($4,886 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Crypto C-suite heads roll amid winter doldrums
The crypto C-suite and senior leadership have seen a rash of departures recently, with some stepping down amid scandal and others merely moving on. The big picture: CEO turnover in the U.S. jumped 8% in August from the previous month, led by departures in the technology and fintech sectors, according to recent research from Challenger Gray & Christmas. Peak turnover tends to hit during economic highs and lows, senior vice president Andrew Challenger tells Axios.
coinjournal.net
JPMorgan’s CEO feels threatened by disruption in payment systems, says Kevin O’Leary
JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon has attacked Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market over the past few years. Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary believes that JPMorgan’s CEO feels threatened by disruption in payment systems. He mentioned this while speaking at this year’s Converge22. Kevin O’Leary stated that cryptocurrencies have changed how payment systems work globally, and Jamie Dimon isn’t happy with the situation.
usethebitcoin.com
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Shared Updates On The Central Bank-Issued Digital Dollar
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has clarified the outlook on how a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) or digital dollar might be issued in the near future. Citing that the coming years are focused on research and building public confidence in CBDC as more important priorities for now.
Senior Apple Executive Exits After Crude Remarks On Women Go Viral On TikTok: 'I have rich cars, play golf and…'
A key Apple Inc. AAPL supply chain executive, Tony Blevins, is reportedly leaving the Tim Cook-led company. What Happened: Blevins’s exit comes after a TikTok video featuring him making uncharitable remarks about women went viral, reported Bloomberg. "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I...
Comments / 0