Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79
Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
Seth Rollins Claims Roman Reigns Is Closer To Jon Moxley Than Him
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley would on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. They remain one of the most recognizable tag teams in recent memory. In fact, the stable would go on to become one of the most dominant...
Ken Shamrock Wants To Referee An Extreme Rules Match
Ken Shamrock is one of the first UFC names that come to mind who switched from the Octagon to the Squared Circle. The World’s Most Dangerous Man has put in an offer that the WWE has to look into before Extreme Rules. Ken took to Twitter to state that...
The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event
WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
Eric Bischoff Is Not A Fan Of Pro Wrestling Matches
WWE Hal Of Famer Eric Bischoff is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, as he led WCW to a huge dominance over WWE during the Monday Night Wars. Even now, his opinion is largely respected. AEW debuted back in 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide...
WWE Reportedly Concerned About Top Superstar’s Injury
Wrestling certainly isn’t ballet and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Randy Orton has been out of action for months now as he’s been dealing with a back injury. It doesn’t seem that there’s any timeline for Orton’s return as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting...
Backstage News On Several WWE Superstar Name Changes
It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.
AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
RVD Is Really Into CM Punk’s AEW All Out Media Scrum Rant
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
