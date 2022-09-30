Read full article on original website
SmackDown Ratings, Viewership and Demo (9/30/22): Make No Mistake, Roman Reigns is a Draw for WWE
After a week that saw WWE SmackDown achieve a near two-year high in ratings, the blue brand came back to Earth in its latest addition, hitting just 2,207,000 viewers. This marked a loss of 328,000 viewers from the week prior, a week that was headlined by Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. SmackDown’s total viewership number was its second lowest in the month of September, besting only September 2nd’s 2,077,000 mark. While SmackDown did take a major hit from last week, the numbers showed that the blue brand is still doing a good job maintaining its audience as this week marked the fourth week in a row for the blue brand topping 2.2M viewers. However, the decline from last week isn’t to be understated because it definitely confirmed something that many have already known for a while. When Roman Reigns is announced to appear on SmackDown, viewers tune in. When he’s off the card, there is a significant drop off. Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Reigns has become WWE’s biggest drawing star. Let’s take a deeper dive into the numbers for last week’s SmackDown.
