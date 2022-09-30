Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Twisted Love Triangle With Former Flame Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber’s highly publicized romances have been a hot topic for years now — and his wife, Hailey Bieber, finally broke her strong-held silence on her role in it all. The bombshell joined the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, September 28, to finally lay hateful rumors to rest regarding any potential that her husband was unfaithful while dating Selena Gomez many years ago.
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship
Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
Hailey Bieber Says She Spoke to Selena Gomez After Marrying Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber made a recent appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast to put all the rumors to rest between herself, husband Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The model made a few revelations, including that she had a conversation with Selena after marrying the “Peaches” singer in 2018. Hailey also made it clear that there are no issues between her and Selena. “I respect her; there’s no drama, personally,” Hailey said. “So that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love. That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”
Selena Gomez Addresses ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Online Hate After Hailey Bieber Interview
Selena Gomez is addressing online hate after Hailey Bieber called out Selena's fans during her interview with Alex Cooper on Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Live Thursday, calling the hate she's seen online "vile and disgusting." "I think some...
Justin Bieber ‘Applauds’ Hailey For Publicly Addressing His Past With Selena Gomez: It Showed ‘Courage’
Justin Bieber is “proud” of his wife Hailey Baldwin after she faced down her nerves and spoke openly about the timeline of their love life on the Sept. 28th episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, got very candid about her love life with Justin and finally put to bed the long-running rumors that their romance overlapped with his 8 year on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez. “Justin couldn’t be more proud of Hailey right now. He knows doing this interview wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a decision she took lightly but she felt it was something that needed to be done at one point or another,” says a source close to the 28-year-old Grammy winner.
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Britney Spears Looks To Settle With Her Father And Tri Star Over Financial Dispute
Back in 2008, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker Britney Spears was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew M. Wallet. Conservatorship is used to assume legal guardianship over another adult and is typically used when families need help dealing with that person's increasing medical, financial and mental health issues.
'All hell broke loose': Scooter Braun admits 'regret' over Taylor Swift feud as he explains what happened with his purchase of Big Machine Records
Scooter Braun is speaking about his controversial acquisition of Big Machine Records in 2019 that resulted in Taylor Swift accusing the mogul of being a 'manipulative bully.'. The 41-year-old music manager appeared on the NPR podcast, The Limits with Jay Williams, this week and spoke about the deal which granted him the rights to music from multiple artists including Swift's first six albums.
Kim Kardashian wants Florence Pugh to be her new best friend
Kim Kardashian is keen to become pals with Florence Pugh. The SKIMS founder recently confessed she is “obsessed” with the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles, and now it’s claimed the 41-year-old reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Brit.
Photographer sues Miley Cyrus for sharing his photo without permission
Famous singer Miley Cyrus recently found herself in the middle of a copyright infringement lawsuit. As it often happens with celebrities, she was sued after posting a photo of herself on social media without asking for permission first. What’s more, she was sued by the same paparazzo who sued Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (twice) and Dua Lipa over the same thing.
Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child
Nick Cannon is a new dad, again. The “Masked Singer” host announced on Friday that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon. This makes a total of 10 kids for Cannon. “Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet...
Gigi Hadid & Leo DiCaprio Photographed at Same Hotel During PFW Amid Rumored Romance
Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, may not be an item, but they definitely appear to be enjoying each other’s company. People seemed sure the model and actor had been hanging out again after they were spotted at the very same hotel during Paris Fashion Week. Fans aren’t...
Maluma on Building His Porsche Collection, Buying Rolexes and Sage Advice from J.Lo
The 28-year-old Colombian musician Maluma—born Juan Luis Londoño Arias— has been in the studio since he turned 16, when he decided that the famously tough world of pop music would be a more rewarding pursuit than his first ambition, professional soccer. It’s worked out: around 18 million album sales later, he has collaborated with Shakira, Ricky Martin and Selena Gomez. But his major crossover moment came back in 2019, when Madonna asked him to appear on her song “Medellín,” an ode to his hometown. A more recent accomplishment: appearing in the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me earlier this year. With...
