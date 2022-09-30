Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ Is Based Around an ‘Awful’ Cliché
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had differing memories of how much Richards contributed to the lyrics of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses."
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain has inked a deal with Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Twain had previously been with Mercury Nashville since releasing her eponymous debut album in 1993. Both Republic Nashville and Mercury Nashville are under the Universal Music Group umbrella. “I couldn’t think of a...
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album
Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John
Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
Bae Suzy to release new single ‘Cape’ this week
Bae Suzy is set to release new music in the form of a new digital single this week. In an Instagram post earlier today (October 3), Suzy announced that she will be releasing a new single titled ‘Cape’ on October 6. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Herald Pop, the song was co-written and produced by the idol.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Lamb of God mix it up without scaring the horses on new album Omens
Album review: groove metal kingpins Lamb Of God mix it up just the right amount on new album Omens
Craig David – ’22’ album review: a silky R&B revival record
Craig David’s reputation precedes him: seminal dance hits, a now-successful DJing profile and a largely beloved, if not tolerated, presence: the days of being mercilessly mocked on Bo Selecta feel long-gone, perhaps. His eighth album, ‘22’, is a celebration of the journey so far, and a revival for his R&B credibility.
Nandi Bushell shares ‘The Shadows’, a new song written for her dad
Nandi Bushell has shared her new single ‘The Shadows’, which the 12-year-old musician wrote for her father – you can listen to the song below. The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, penned the song for her dad while he was battling health issues earlier this year.
Carrie Underwood Powerfully Performs Career-Spanning Hits In Unique VR Show
Carrie Underwood knew she needed to “just let loose.”. Reflecting on the day she started writing her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood set her sights on writing fun music that’s influenced by genres across the board. Her early intentions shine throughout the 12-track project, which debuted in June. Underwood previously shared that she “grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work.”
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
Lucy Dacus releases covers of Carole King’s ‘Home Again’ and ‘It’s Too Late’
Lucy Dacus has released covers of Carole King‘s ‘It’s Too Late’ and ‘Home Again’, as well as a live performance video. READ MORE: Lucy Dacus: “This record is just one step on the staircase of revelation”. Both songs originally featured exclusively on a...
Bruce Willis denies selling likeness to deepfake company
Bruce Willis has denied reports that he’d licensed the use of his image to a deepfake company, after formally announcing his retirement earlier in the year. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Willis sold his likeness to Deepcake – a Russian company specialising in AI-powered content optimisation – shortly before he learned of his aphasia diagnosis. The actor’s condition was made public back in March, when a statement confirming it was shared alongside the news that Willis would retire from the film industry after 44 years.
