ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Clementine
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Academy Awards#Music Video#Mercury
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album

Leave it to The King to make this song sound just as good as the original. George Strait covered Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” for the forthcoming tribute album, Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, and it’s safe to say he did his fellow Texas native more than justice (not that we ever expected anything less, though). The song was originally recorded by the one and only Waylon Jennings for his 1983 classic Honky […] The post George Strait Delivers Perfect Rendition Of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me” For Tribute Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
NME

Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John

Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
MUSIC
NME

Bae Suzy to release new single ‘Cape’ this week

Bae Suzy is set to release new music in the form of a new digital single this week. In an Instagram post earlier today (October 3), Suzy announced that she will be releasing a new single titled ‘Cape’ on October 6. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Herald Pop, the song was co-written and produced by the idol.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

Craig David – ’22’ album review: a silky R&B revival record

Craig David’s reputation precedes him: seminal dance hits, a now-successful DJing profile and a largely beloved, if not tolerated, presence: the days of being mercilessly mocked on Bo Selecta feel long-gone, perhaps. His eighth album, ‘22’, is a celebration of the journey so far, and a revival for his R&B credibility.
MUSIC
NME

Nandi Bushell shares ‘The Shadows’, a new song written for her dad

Nandi Bushell has shared her new single ‘The Shadows’, which the 12-year-old musician wrote for her father – you can listen to the song below. The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, penned the song for her dad while he was battling health issues earlier this year.
MENTAL HEALTH
iHeartRadio

Carrie Underwood Powerfully Performs Career-Spanning Hits In Unique VR Show

Carrie Underwood knew she needed to “just let loose.”. Reflecting on the day she started writing her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood set her sights on writing fun music that’s influenced by genres across the board. Her early intentions shine throughout the 12-track project, which debuted in June. Underwood previously shared that she “grew up listening to so many different kinds of music. I feel like that is extremely evident in this body of work.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Bruce Willis denies selling likeness to deepfake company

Bruce Willis has denied reports that he’d licensed the use of his image to a deepfake company, after formally announcing his retirement earlier in the year. Last week, the Daily Mail reported that Willis sold his likeness to Deepcake – a Russian company specialising in AI-powered content optimisation – shortly before he learned of his aphasia diagnosis. The actor’s condition was made public back in March, when a statement confirming it was shared alongside the news that Willis would retire from the film industry after 44 years.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy