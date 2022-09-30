ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Metrolink, Amtrak suspend train service to Oceanside because of unstable slope

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Metrolink and Amtrak train service between Orange County and San Diego County has been suspended until further notice because of slope movement beneath the seaside tracks at San Clemente.

The tracks are San Diego's only viable rail link with Los Angeles and the rest of the United States, and are part of the 350-mile LOSSAN rail corridor from the downtown Union Station to San Luis Obispo on the Central California coast.

"Working with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors, we have determined (that) to ensure passenger safety service, suspension is necessary," states an announcement on the Metrolink website. "Until we have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped, we will not resume Metrolink service."

The San Clemente segment is one of two weak links at the southern end of the LOSSAN corridor. The other is a 1.7-mile section along the coastal bluffs 40 miles to the south in Del Mar.

In June, the San Diego Association of Governments and the North County Transit District completed more than a year's construction needed to repair a Del Mar bluff collapse that occurred in February 2021. The agencies have worked together for more than 20 years on a series of stabilization projects to protect the tracks on the scenic but unstable bluffs.

Long-term plans call for moving the tracks inland to a tunnel beneath Del Mar, a project that could take decades and cost $4 billion or more but has gained momentum in recent years.

One of the busiest railroads in the country, the LOSSAN corridor is used by Coaster and Metrolink commuter trains, Amtrak passenger trains and BNSF freight trains.

Annual ridership is nearly 3 million on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains and 5 million on Coaster and Metrolink commuter trains, according to the Orange County Transportation Authority. Freight trains carry $1 billion in goods annually on the route, according to a 2021 report by state Secretary of Transportation David S. Kim.

Amtrak suspended its service Friday between Irvine and San Diego "out of an abundance of caution," Amtrak officials said.

"We are working with our partners to set up train service between Oceanside and San Diego, as well as bus connections to and from Irvine and Oceanside," states a notice on the Amtrak website. "We will share updates as soon as details are available."

Regular service will resume after repairs are completed, the notice states.

Coaster commuter service between Oceanside and San Diego is not affected.

Metrolink suspended service to Oceanside for about two weeks in September 2021 because of slope movement at the same area in San Clemente, where the tracks are so close to the ocean that waves sometimes crash across the rails at high tide.

The repair work last year involved bringing in more boulders by train to build up a revetment along the eroding coastline.

The low-lying section of track crosses an ancient, recurring landslide that is aggravated by storms, waves and high tides.

More rock was added in recent weeks after transit officials detected what they said was a "slight movement" Sept. 9 in the bed beneath the tracks. The shift, described as hundredths of an inch, may have been caused by local rains from Tropical Storm Kay.

"Metrolink has placed more the 20,000 tons of rock and boulders along this area to secure the right-of-way," Communications Director Scott Johnson said by email Friday.

"Metrolink continues to monitor the area and if needed will take additional steps to protect the rail infrastructure," Johnson said. "We are working with our partners at OCTA and LOSSAN on additional mitigations."

A BNSF representative did not respond Friday to questions about whether its freight service would be affected. The company generally runs six to eight trains daily from the Port of San Diego to Los Angeles and other destinations.

During last year's repairs BNSF continued to run its trains, only at slower speeds, through the San Clemente section.

Orange County transit officials have been working for years on the San Clemente Shoreline Project, a sand replenishment project that would help to protect the tracks there.

Federal officials announced a $505,000 grant in 2020 to advance the planning, engineering and design of the San Clemente project, which could cost about $14 million to complete.

"The Orange County Transportation Authority understands the urgency of taking immediate action to stop the movement of the railroad track and safely restore passenger service along this vital rail corridor," OCTA spokesman Eric Carpenter said by email Friday.

The area affected is about 700 feet long near the Cyprus Shore Homeowners Association in southern San Clemente. It became clear in recent days that additional work was needed, Carpenter said.

"The emergency plan will likely involve driving large ground anchors into the bottom of the slope next to the track to prevent movement," he said.

The OCTA board of directors has called a special meeting for 11 a.m. Monday to review the proposed work, when it can begin and how long it will take, Carpenter said.

"Geologists and engineers are continually monitoring the situation," he said.

Updates :
1:09 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022 : This story has been updated to add quotes and information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

sandiegoville.com

San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America

Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known. 
