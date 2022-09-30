Read full article on original website
York News-Times
159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu
YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked....
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Families scrambling as Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends in Nebraska
With the state's decision to not take a second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, families and individuals scramble as they face eviction over the next month.
Nebraska troopers seize more than 15 pounds of cocaine, pills during traffic stop
Nebraska troopers found several pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Seward County.
klkntv.com
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by investigator, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to kill five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, the agency said. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood in a murder plot. The investigation was launched last week after the...
KETV.com
'Makes your skin crawl': Omaha man arrested in animal cruelty investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man who said he was training his cats to be samurai is now facing felony charges in Douglas County. "That's just not normal thinking or behavior to torture animals like that," said Steve Glandt, the vice president of field operations for the Nebraska Humane Society.
York News-Times
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
WOWT
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com
Chicago Women Arrested in Seward County Drug Bust
A car was stopped in Seward Count on Saturday, October 1, for driving with an obscured license plate. A probable cause search was conducted on the car, and the search resulted in a secret stash of 24.65 pounds of cocaine and 12.35 grams of OxyContin. The driver and passenger, Samantha...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute
The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
klkntv.com
‘It’s horrific’: Lincoln man tried to save six who died in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are calling the crash that killed six people on Sunday the worst in recent memory in Lincoln. The city was mostly asleep at 2:15 a.m., when a Honda Accord struck a tree in a yard near 56th and Randolph Streets. The homeowners were awakened...
KRDO
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
klin.com
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
