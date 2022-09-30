ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

York News-Times

159,000 birds to be destroyed at York County farm due to avian flu

YORK COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced a confirmed case of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in York County which will lead to the destruction of 159,000 birds in a commercial flock. The location of the flock that was infected has not been identified except that...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked....
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
klin.com

Chicago Women Arrested in Seward County Drug Bust

A car was stopped in Seward Count on Saturday, October 1, for driving with an obscured license plate. A probable cause search was conducted on the car, and the search resulted in a secret stash of 24.65 pounds of cocaine and 12.35 grams of OxyContin. The driver and passenger, Samantha...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute

The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
LINCOLN, NE
KRDO

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
LINCOLN, NE

