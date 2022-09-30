Police find no threat after Harris Teeter SouthPark store evacuated

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the department’s bomb squad have given the all-clear after a possible suspicious item prompted the evacuation of the Harris Teeter store in Charlotte’s SouthPark area on Friday morning.

The item was reported in the parking lot of the store in the 6700 block of Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Twitter around 11:45 a.m. Around 15 minutes after notifying the public, CMPD said there was no threat detected.

Charlotte Fire Department evacuated the store “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Roads are open but the public should avoid the area, CMPD said.

This is a developing story.