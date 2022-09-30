No. 1 Georgia defeated Missouri 26-22 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, beat writer Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance. Quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled mightily in the first half, completing only 42% of his passes for 149 yards. As a result, the Bulldogs had just six points at halftime. Bennett did rebound in the second half, finishing the game with 312 passing yards and leading Georgia to 20 second half points in the comeback victory.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO