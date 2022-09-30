ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Bulldogs turn the page on Missouri, begin preparing for Auburn

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and defensive linemen Tramel Walthour and Zion Logue spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 3. Here are some of the major takeaways. Takeaways from Missouri. After Georgia’s 26-22 victory over, Smart sounded pleased with the resilience shown by his...
Georgia wins three of first four swim meets

The Georgia swim and dive team finished its first tri meet of the season 3-1, with the women going 2-0 on the day and the men splitting their meets. In the women’s competition Georgia defeated Missouri, 190-105 and beat Arizona State, 203-90. On the men’s side, the Bulldogs fell to the Sun Devils, 155.5-145.5 and beat the tigers 191-109.
UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 26-22 win over Missouri

No. 1 Georgia defeated Missouri 26-22 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, beat writer Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance. Quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled mightily in the first half, completing only 42% of his passes for 149 yards. As a result, the Bulldogs had just six points at halftime. Bennett did rebound in the second half, finishing the game with 312 passing yards and leading Georgia to 20 second half points in the comeback victory.
Telling the story: Living mosaic honors Linnentown

This Monday, students and faculty from the Lamar Dodd School of Art installed “Honoring Linnentown: A Living Mosaic,” a mosaic art piece inspired by the historic Linnentown community of Athens and its former residents. Each piece of the mosaic was hand painted, molded or chosen over the past...
PHOTOS: Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard returns

The annual Boo-le-Bark parade and costume contest returned to Athens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The event supported Athenspets, an organization supporting local animals in need, and followed the theme "Georgia on Our Minds." Athens' dog owners gathered at 3:15 p.m. for the contest followed by the parade at 4 p.m.
Vision Video hosts their own set for Historic Athens Porchfest

Nestled in the Newtown neighborhood of Athens near the end of Savannah Avenue, there’s a small black house with a cozy porch and a hearse parked out front. The owner of the house is hard to miss, as he matches his home perfectly, dressed in all black with a full face of Goth makeup.
Mokah Jasmine Johnson holds conference to address Athens’ housing crisis

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
Athens voting equipment testing resumes

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections resumed Logic and Accuracy testing on Monday for voting equipment that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement from the ACC Government. The testing began on Sept. 27 but was paused on Sept. 29. Testing is being done...
Athens-Clarke County Library to remain closed until Sunday

The Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will remain closed through the week after bed bugs were found in a chair in the building last Thursday, Sept. 29. The Athens Regional Library System announced in a press release on Oct. 3 that they plan to reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Athens-Clarke County Library fall book sale postponed by building closure

The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library Fall Book Sale began on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Members of the Friends of the Library association were lined up anxiously awaiting their chance to comb through what this fall's sale had to offer. Starting Thursday, the sale would be open to the public...
Complexions Contemporary Ballet brings diversity to UGA stage

The Complexions Contemporary Ballet company performed at the University of Georgia’s Fine Arts Theatre on Thursday and Friday. The dancers also performed twice through the Piedmont Athens Regional Performances for Young People program, designed for K-12 students. The performance was accompanied by traditional classical music, but also rock music...
What to know about Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day

Known as the holiest and most solemn day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur lasts from the evening of Oct. 4 to the evening of Oct. 5. The day is marked by reconciliation, repentance, forgiveness, prayer and readings. Yom Kippur marks the end of the “Ten Days of Repentance,” which...
